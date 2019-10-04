Canadian Mattress Company Develops The Only Luxury Mattress Sold Online That Is Never Compressed

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunazen, a company based in Vancouver, has uncovered technology that makes their flagship product, a luxury mattress, stand head and shoulders above the competition. Citing giving back to their community as a primary business concern, Lunazen also specified their proprietary design be entirely made in Canada featuring premium Canadian-sourced products. And, unlike other mattresses, especially those sold online, Lunazen mattresses are never compressed for shipping or delivery.



Compressing a high-density foam mattress can damage the foam and wreak havoc with the comfort and support level of your mattress. Additionally, a foam-only mattress often does not offer enough support to keep sleepers comfortable through the night.

To address this, the creators of the Lunazen mattress designed a hybrid product that features a supportive base of 8-inch bi-pocket Canadian steel coils for support. They also targeted the other drawbacks of a memory-foam only mattress, like temperature issues and support.

Knowing that memory foam mattresses can sleep “hot” and compression for shipping often destroys the foam’s integrity causing poor support, Lunazen tops their high-quality coils with their exclusive Zen-M memory foam. This revolutionary foam features a unique open-cell structure that conforms to every curve of your body. For additional comfort, they infuse this foam with cooling gel to help lower your sleep temperature by 1-2 degrees for exceptional comfort.

Together, these elements of the Lunazen mattress provide support individualized for your weight and sleep pattern, phenomenal pressure point relief, and a motion-free experience that will please even the most active of sleepers — and their partners.

Additionally, their soy-based foam is made in Canada from plant-based oils that not only offers a better sleep environment but helps our environment overall. Lunazen is so serious about their foam that they have it CertiPUR-US® certified and tested by and independent laboratory to meet exacting standards for environmental stewardship and performance.

Lunazen makes their mattresses to order, so yours is shipped to you as soon as it leaves the factory floor — uncompressed and ready to provide you years of restful sleep — no matter how your body changes over time.

Ordering a compression-free Lunazen mattress is frustration and worry-free with their 100-night home trial. All you have to do is shop online , await your in-home delivery with five-star service and set-up, and start sleeping your best. With an iron-clad ten-year limited warranty, you’ll be sleeping comfortably and care-free, knowing you’re supporting your back, the environment, and Canadian jobs and workers with one of the most innovative mattresses to surge onto the online market in years.

Lunazen Sleep Contact:

Phone Number: +1-844-586-2963

Email: hello@lunazen.ca

