Ordinary Women Create Hope From Hopeless Situations on Upliftv Cinema Saturdays

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upliftv, a unique faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages is pleased to present four family-friendly movies this month. These films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

Hope Has a Name

10/05 – 7:00p.m. ET

Hope Has A Name is an inspiring documentary film about ordinary women bringing extraordinary hope in unlikely places. In Urban America, the bush of Africa, the Congo and in closed nations there are women who are living outside their own cultures, society and comfort level to care for orphans, build schools, liberate addicts, feed the poor and love the broken. These ordinary women are reaching into hopeless situations of people and creating hope. Hope Has a Name is directed by Ken and Lesa Henderson runs 150 minutes.

An Evergreen Christmas

10/12 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Leaving her seemingly glamorous Hollywood life on hold, Evie Lee is forced to return to her small hometown of Balsam Falls, Tennessee and her family's once-thriving Christmas tree farm to attend her father's unexpected funeral. She finds herself executor of an estate that owes a massive inheritance tax. Torn between pursuing her music career and saving her family's legacy, she must decide what it really means to find her place in the world. Directed Jeremy Culver and starring Robert Loggia and Naomi Judd, An Evergreen Christmas runs 100 minutes.

Wildflower

10/19 – 7:00 p.m. ET

A college student struggling with a painful childhood begins to have a reoccurring nightmare that compels her to confront her past and restore her faith. Wildflower is directed by Nicholas DiBella and stars Nathalia Ramos, Cody Longo and Alexa Rose Steele. Wildflower runs 90 minutes.

Space Guardians 2

10/26 – 7:00 p.m. ET

The Space Guardians reunite to battle the villainous space moose, Tar Tar the Third. Evan Tramel directs. Stephanie Magee, Kj Schrock provide voice characterizations. Space Guardians 2 runs 75 minutes.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

