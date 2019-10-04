Unmanned composite materials Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Unmanned composite materials refer to the materials that are used in the manufacturing of unmanned systems. The unmanned system refers to the self-piloted or remote machines that are well equipped with the necessary data processing centers, communication systems, automatic control, and sensors. The unmanned systems have the potential of performing different operations like search missions, law enforcement, and military missions.

The composite materials are prepared by blending two or more different constituents having different physical as well as chemical properties. The use of unmanned composite materials in the unmanned systems helps in ensuring enhanced stiffness and strength and also reduces the overall weight of the system. The global unmanned composite materials market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Market Influencers and Limitations

The lightweight characteristics of the composite materials primarily account for its growing demand. The increase in the demand for electric conducive and lightweight composites is a key driver of the global market growth. The increase in the use of the unmanned system for defense and military purposes is another factor that contributes to market growth.

The high cost associated with unmanned system manufacturing is a potential barrier that limits the market growth across the globe.

Global Market Division

The global market of unmanned composite materials is segmented based on materials used, application, and region.

Depending on the materials used, the global market is divided into glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP), aramid fiber reinforced plastics (AFRP), carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), and boron fiber reinforced plastics (BFRP). CFRP is the most used composite for the construction of unmanned systems, specifically the UAV airframes. CFRP is stronger than the metals and much lighter than the GFRP.

Based on the application, the global unmanned composite materials market is fragmented into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). The UAV segment accounts for the highest share in the global market due to the increase in the use of radar decoys, target drones, combat aerial vehicles, and reconnaissance aircraft for the defense as well as military operations.

Regional Market Analysis

Based on the region, the global market of unmanned composite materials includes the Asia Pacific region, Americas region, Europe region, and the Middle East and Africa region.

North America occupies the dominating position in the global market. The United States is the main contributor to the growth of the North America region. The increase in the investment of the government towards the defense systems accounts for the leading position of the market. Europe region is the leading producer of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Key Industry Players

The key players of the unmanned composite materials market are Toray, TenCate Advanced Composites, SGL Group, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Quickstep, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Hexcel Corporations. Other significant players include Cytec Industries, Owens Corning Corporation, Teijin Limited, and Northrop Grumman.

Recent Industry News

In September 2019, COBRA delivered glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) covers for the agricultural drones. The GFRP covers will not interfere with the GPS signals of the drones and will enhance its performance.

