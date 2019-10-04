Brown & Brown, Inc. Stephen Boyd Tapped to Lead Technology, Innovation, and Digital Strategy

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (“the Company”) announced today that Stephen Boyd has been named Senior Vice President of Technology, Innovation, and Digital Strategy.



As an industry leader, Brown & Brown recognizes the critical need to continuously modernize offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of both customers and trading partners. With that comes the need for constant innovation and a strategic focus on business-driven technology.

Boyd’s new role will include working closely with business leaders within the Company’s four business segments to finetune long-term technology roadmaps that drive the development of innovative, industry-leading insurance products and solutions. In his new capacity, Boyd will report directly to President & CEO Powell Brown.

“I am excited to have Steve leading the team responsible for driving Brown & Brown’s ongoing digital transformation,” said Brown. “His experience as an operator and a former CIO makes him well equipped to lead our efforts in technology going forward. He has been a key driver of the Company’s innovation agenda for the last few years, and he brings the necessary blend of strategic vision and business acumen to advance our data and technology strategies.”

Boyd previously held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. and was a senior leader within Brown & Brown’s National Programs Segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

