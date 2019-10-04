Multi-Purpose Tires Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-purpose tires are tires that are suitable for different applications. They are good for on-road and off-road use, designed with main emphasis on tough conditions. These tires usually have a flexible carcass and wide inflation pressure range which makes them ideal for high speed on-road as well as rough-ground off-road operations. They can withstand tough operating conditions and are good for rescue vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles.

The report analyzes the market for multi-purpose tires and highlights the current market size, expected growth rate, revenue, production rate, leading players, market drivers, important regions, and more. The tires offer an excellent grip and traction on different surfaces. They also have self-cleaning properties, so ice, snow, sandy or muddy roads are not a problem. They are also good for carrying heavy loads on high-speed vehicles. According to report analysts, the overall market for these tires will witness notable growth over the forecast period.

Multi-purpose tires are suitable for general use, construction applications, road maintenance/clearance, and more. For instance, they are ideal for pickup trucks, small earthmovers, brushfighter trucks, and other small construction equipment. They can be used for highways and agricultural applications as well. The report also includes a detailed evaluation of the competitors in this field.

Segmentation:

The global market for multi-purpose tires is divided by types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into OEM tires and replacement tires. OEM or original equipment tires are the ones that come with a new car. Replacement tires are the ones that fit a vehicle size-wise but have a different make or model. Demand for these depends on the production and sales of vehicles that use multi-purpose tires.

Based on applications, the market is divided into rescue vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles, and others. All-purpose tires can cope with unpredictable operating conditions and their demand is high for vehicles that are put through enormous challenges.

Regional Analysis:

The important regions taken into account for analyzing the global market for multi-purpose tires are North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and the rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Africa).

Asia-Pacific is the most important region for these tires. Some of the largest tire markets are located in India, China, and Japan. Ongoing industrialization and economic expansion are increasing personal income levels and the sale of motor vehicles in this region. Low production costs, easy availability of economical labor, and government initiatives for FDIs are helping the region to grow at a faster rate. North America and Europe are other important regions for these tires.

Industry News:

In July 2019, Energy Generator Hire, a Buckinghamshire-based company, became the first customer in the UK to use Michelin’s CrossGrip all-purpose tires. These tires were fitted to nine JCB telehandlers for operation on roads, snow, and grass.

