Jill Erridge of Beyond the Dream Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PORT HOPE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement is the dream, but what is beyond that day when you stop working for someone else? Most people don't actually think beyond that day––they just see white noise––but when you start to present them with possibilities and options, that’s when people really start to use their imagination.

Jill Erridge is a certified coach and founder of Beyond the Dream Coaching, where she works with women ages 45-70 to maximize their retirement years for themselves, their family and their community.

“People get so excited about the idea of not working, they don't actually think about what they're going to do,” says Erridge. “You've got probably 20 years ahead of you. “You need to be physically active, mentally active, intellectually active, giving back as much as you can to your community and sharing with others.”

Through a combination of coaching, active aging, a heart math facilitation and brain fitness education, Erridge collaborates with her clients to develop a clear plan.

“Now is the time to really embrace who we are authentically,” says Erridge. “Build a plan––it doesn't have to be carved in stone––but start thinking about your ideal intellectual, emotional, spiritual, social environment. Think about your life in those terms so that when you retire you can still live a full life.”

Two years ago, Erridge herself retired from a successful career in HR.

“I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” recalls Erridge. “I knew I didn't want to sit home all day and watch NetFlix. I decided what I wanted to do was focus on working with women close to retirement or just after retirement to really help them step into this stage of their life with excitement and anticipation and realize that they have the ability to make a difference.”

Most women have spent their lives doing for others and now is the opportunity to make choices just for them. Choices that resonate for them, not their boss or their partner or for somebody else. If not now when will we make choices for ourselves.

“If you can find something that you really love to do, do that,” says Erridge. “It doesn't matter if you make money at it. If you love to do it, that's what matters.”

For more information, visit www.beyondthedreamcoaching.com



