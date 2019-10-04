all.me digital platform becomes WCIT 2019 Special Partner

all.me WCIT 2019

YEREVAN - The innovative digital platform all.me will join the ranks of official partners for the World Congress on Information Technology 2019.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- all.me is a digital platform with a unique method of empowering and rewarding users. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with seven other offices around the world including Yerevan. The all.me ecosystem includes three interconnected components: meNetwork is all.me’s social network that rewards active user by sharing up to 50% of the platform’s advertising revenue. meMarket is an integrated marketplace that allows users to make purchases and sales on the platform, and mePay, a payment service that allows users to make daily payments in ME both within the app and externally via payment cards.The all.me ecosystem also has its own digital currency, the ME Token, which serves as a digital asset within the platform and is also traded on exchanges. The platform’s goal is to make ME a vital part of everyday life and simplify the process of daily transactions.“The revolutionary concept that all.me introduces will certainly disrupt the social media World as we know it, by changing the way users understand their ownership of their own data. We are proud that Armenia is host to such innovations, and glad to count all.me among our partners” said Alexandr Yesayan, President of UATE.The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), one of the oldest and most influential ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6-9. The three-day congress will gather over 2500 participants from around 70 countries: information and communication technology leaders, CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and technologists. This year’s theme is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril.The Government of Armenia has declared IT a strategic area of focus. The country's legislation fosters favorable conditions for foreign direct investments in the tech sector. Furthermore, consistent efforts are being made to promote the development of high-tech innovations, cultivate ecosystems, and accelerate startups in the industry. The ICT sector represents 7 percent of the national GDP. Over 45 percent of the industry exports go to the USA and Canada, 25 percent to Europe, 11 percent to Asia. Over 900 ICT companies call Armenia home, including globally recognized Picsart, Renderforest, Softconstruct, Joomag, etc. Download all.me today on App Store and Google Play.***WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).



