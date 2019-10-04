Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025”

Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market 2019

A new report which is added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global multi-family and HOA property management software market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023. In 2017, Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software was worth USD 790 million and is expected to reach USD 1180 million by the end of 2023.

The property management software is useful for the property managers to manage the daily business related tasks and operations including tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution offers a centralized platform to the property managers in order to view all their properties; also it ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks easily and conveniently.

Multi-family and HOA Property Management is a kind of property management software useful for multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field. The benefits offered by Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software are viewed as a prominent market driver. However, some of the challenges faced by the key players are also analysed in the report.

Global multi-family and HOA property management software Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the players that were covered in the report include Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, CoreLogic, AppFolio etc.

By type, the market has been segmented into on-Premise Type and cloud-Based Type.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into rental properties and homeowners associations

Global multi-family and HOA property management software Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered while in Middle East and Africa countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are included. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for the largest share of the global multi-family and HOA property management software market. Faster adoption of the advanced technologies and rising trend of using one stop solution in the region are some of the factors influencing the market in North America. Meanwhile, APAC region is also estimated to be an attractive market for multi-family and HOA property management software market. It is anticipated that APAC region will continue to be a significant player in the global multi-family and HOA property management software market as property managers look for enhanced ways to manage daily operations.

The report will help to study and analyse the global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market size by key regions & players and to understand the current and future market trends.

