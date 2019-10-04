Charles & Colvard Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Miglucci, Featured in The Stock Podcast Interview

/EIN News/ -- - In-Depth Interview Highlights CTHR Strategy & 2020 Initiatives -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, announced that Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO, is featured in an audio interview on the online research portal, “The Stock Podcast”. This series of in-depth interviews provides investors the opportunity to hear public company CEOs and CFOs describe their business, industry, and outlook.

The podcast interview with Charles & Colvard’s CEO is available now from a link in the investor relations section of Charles & Colvard’s website, www.charlesandcolvard.com and at www.thestockpodcast.com . The interview can also be downloaded from various podcast platforms.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com .

About The Stock Podcast

The Stock Podcast is an investing podcast that gives everyone the opportunity to hear public company CEOs and CFOs discuss their business, industry, and outlook. Professional investors call this corporate access. This program is intended to provide listeners with investment primers for a company or an industry. The fundamental motivation behind each episode is to provide an overview of the investment story and content that gives listeners a head start to their investment research process. By doing so, The Stock Podcast aspires to level the playing field for all investors. The Stock Podcast is founded and hosted by Nate Abercrombie, a value investor and former equity researcher for a large institutional money manager based in Denver, CO. For more information, please visit www.thestockpodcast.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking statements included herein represent management’s current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, our dependence on increased consumer acceptance, growth of sales of our products, and operational execution of our strategic initiatives; the impact of the execution of our business plans on our liquidity; our ability to fulfill orders on a timely basis; intense competition in the worldwide jewelry industry; the financial difficulties or insolvency of one or more of our major customers and their willingness and ability to market our products; dependence on a limited number of distributor and retail partners in our Traditional segment; dependence on our exclusive supply agreement with Cree, Inc. for the supply of our silicon carbide crystals for the foreseeable future; general economic and market conditions, including the current economic environment; risks of conducting business in foreign countries; inaccuracies in assumptions, estimates and data we use to calculate certain of our key operating metrics; our ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market’s continued listing requirements; quality control challenges from time to time that can result in lost revenue and harm to our brands and reputation; the potential impact of seasonality on our business; the impact of natural disasters and other events beyond our control on our operations; the pricing of precious metals, which is beyond our control; our current customers’ potential perception of us as a competitor in the finished jewelry business; the impact of significant changes in e-commerce opportunities, technology, or models; the risk of a failure of our information technology infrastructure or a failure to protect confidential information against security breaches; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential adverse impact of negative or inaccurate information on social media; the failure to evaluate, implement, and integrate strategic opportunities; possible adverse effects of governmental regulation and oversight; and the impact of anti-takeover provisions included in our charter documents, in addition to the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, and you are urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the SEC that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete

Chief Financial Officer

919-468-0399

cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny Kobin

Investor Relations

800-695-0650

IR@CharlesandColvard.com



