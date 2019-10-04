Joseph Sensale of the Chase Sensale Law Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When somebody is injured on the job, there are always questions as to whether an accident actually happened, or whether the person was in the scope of their employment at the time of the accident.

Such disputes require the services of experienced attorneys like Joseph Sensale, co-founder of the Chase Sensale Law Group.

“People making claims for workers’ compensation benefits are often in dire need and this will be their only source of income and access to medical treatment,” says Sensale. “We take their case, if there is a case to be made, 99% of the time.”

Chase Sensale Law Group is dedicated to serving the needs of the injured and disabled. Founded in 2008 with partner Dennis Chase, the firm concentrates its practice in the areas of workers’ compensation, social security disability, short- and long-term disability, accidental death and dismemberment and employer services.

“My goal is to argue that the claim is viable and compensable,” says Sensale. “While there is a lot of encouragement to settle these cases, we are always prepared to take any case to trial. Disability law is a very competitive environment with many lawyers trying to do what we do. We always stay a step ahead.”

According to Sensale, more money passes through the compensation system in New York than in any other court system in the state. It’s a big part of our judicial system, and Sensale is as passionate about it as ever. He currently serves as treasurer of the New York Workers’ Compensation Alliance, a PAC for the claimants' attorneys to lobby and raise funds protecting the rights of injured workers.

“When you're working with contracts or bonds, it's pretty much all paperwork, whereas I actually talk to the judge every single day. I have the opportunity to hone my skills to cross-examine experts and witnesses alike. I make rational arguments and deal with the evidence before the court,” says Sensale. “At the end of the day, when I'm successful, we’re able to see results relatively quickly. I can sleep at night. I enjoy something new every day. There's never a dull moment. I believe we’re in one of the more noble areas of the law.”

