Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 4, 2019

A New Market Study, titled “Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. This report focused on Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

Introduction

In the first section, the Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Market Overview

As mentioned in a report, the global virtualized radio access network (vRAN) is anticipated to grow in an impressive manner. Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market will register a 128.2% CAGR in terms of revenue and is expected to reach to USD 28,500 million by 2023, up from USD 200 million in 2017. vRAN technology is used to create flexible and adaptable networks that help operators to prepare for an unpredictable future. Some of the key factors that will drive the market size of vRAN include rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature which will propel the market size greatly.

vRAN virtualizes various network functions in the radio access network helping in the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) model and general purpose processors. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) market can protect investments and help in improving services as well.

Radio access network is used since the introduction of cellular technologies and with the passage of time has evolved greatly mainly due to development of wireless communication technologies. Also communication service providers and mobile operators are investing greatly to bring cloud technology and mobile edge computing near base stations. It will help mobile operators and CSPs to virtualize base station functions such as mobility management in an enhanced way. However, some of the challenges faced by the players in this virtualized radio access network (vRAN) market are also studied in the report.

Market Segmentation

The global market for virtualized radio access network (vRAN) Market has been segregated into type, users, application and region. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented into Software, Platform and Servers. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Dense Area Urban, Enterprise, Public Venue Environments and other.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will provide better and more accurate insight about the market progression over key regions. The market of the global virtualized radio access network (vRAN) has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa and Central & South America. The United States holds the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market which is fuel the market size. IN North American region, especially the US is anticipated to account for significant share of the global virtualized radio access network market in the coming years due to presence of large number of solution providers in the region. Also in terms of revenue, the European market holds significant position in this market and will keep on enjoying its position in the future as well. Asia-Pacific region will also hold more market share in the coming years, especially countries like India and China which are growing at a fast speed.

