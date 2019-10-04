Incineration Furnace Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Waste treatment is one of the most important parts of any industrial process and it is typically done with the help of incineration furnaces. These industrial furnaces are used to burn down organic waste which is then converted to ash, fly gas, and heat. The heat generated is usually used to create electrical current. With the help of incineration furnaces the amount of waste can be reduced to almost 80-90% of its original size and therefore becomes easy to dispose.

There are multiple types of industrial incineration furnaces such as liquid injection, catalytic combustion, direct flame, rotary kiln, etc. Modern incineration furnaces are self monitored and the demand for such furnaces is quite high. In the last fiscal year the global revenue from incineration furnaces was $12.6 billion globally. The decline in the number of urban waste disposal spaces and industrial growth are the primary drivers of the demand for incineration furnaces.

Other benefits provided by incineration furnaces are lack of transport requirement since these furnaces can be placed close to the waste disposal site. And the heat generated can be used for various energy requirements thereby making incineration furnaces highly useful industrial tools. These furnaces also provide a low carbon footprint compared to direct disposal of industrial waste or other waste disposal methods. Both the municipal sector and the industrial sector use these furnaces although the demand from the industrial sector is higher than that of the former. The demand for industrial furnaces is expected to grow in the next quarter as industrial growth continued to rise. The report published on the global incineration furnace market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the incineration furnace market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

Babcock & Wilcox

CNIM

Covanta Energy

Suez

EEW Energy

GBB

Martin

Novo Energy

Wheelabrator Technologies

Market Segmentation

The global incineration furnace market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market segments into liquid injection, static furnace, rotary kiln, fluidised bed, and others.

By application, the market includes Chemical and industrial wastes, Municipal wastes, Building wastes, Agricultural incineration, and Sewage incineration.

Regional Analysis

The global incineration furnace market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Asia Pacific are two of the leading market areas in the global landscape. In this regions, incinerators are a technology of choice for the need to combust or destruct many industrial and hazardous wastes. These even includes biohazardous wastes from medical and hospital establishments.

Industry Buzz

January, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering, one of the leading Japanese waste-to-energy technology manufacturer, received an order to supply core components for the all new Taoyuan waste incineration plant in Taiwan. The German subsidiary of the company, named Steinmüller Babcock, is expected to aid Nippon Steel with the basic requirement and detail engineering as well as delivery of the main equ

