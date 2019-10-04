Nanotechnology Market | 17.9% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Nanotechnology Market

Global Nanotechnology Market size continues to be in growth period driven by 17.9% CAGR through 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key market trends shaping $51.6 Billion Nanotechnology Market to 2025 comprise of miniaturization in electronics & electrical consumer goods, intense investments in nano-scale materials for medical and life sciences and presence of capital intensive market players - finds OG Analysis.

Strong demand for improved compatibility and processing speeds of end- user products drives the commercialization and development of nano devices and nano tools, shaping long term market opportunity.

Streak of developments is revamping Nanotechnology market towards green technology. Accordingly, nanotechnology products favouring eco-friendly, low VOC are largely penetrating market growth and are creating opportunity for companies across Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US. In addition, large consumption of Silicon Nano particles by electric vehicle OEMs is catering long term market opportunity with advantages of safe and long-lasting features.

Despite robust technological and economic potential, adoption of nanotechnology is posing new challenges related to health and environment.

Semiconductors and consumer electronics account for one-fifth of global nanotechnology market value in 2018

The trend of wide adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) along with compressible processors and chipsets across distinctive sectors drives the nanotechnology market.

Further, prominent nanotechnology companies are focusing their R&D efforts in the semiconductor quantum dots sub-segment. Accordingly, over the forecast period, including lasers, LEDs, detectors and other electronics will be incorporated with quantum physics.

Nanomaterials segment attracts wide interest from vendors and buyers, reporting a growth of 17.9% CAGR to 2025

Development of different types of Nanomaterials to cater customized demand from multiple industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive and other industrial applications is an upcoming market driver.

Metal based Nanomaterials are increasingly favoured by cosmetics industry as efficient ultraviolet blockers. Photonics, Medical Bio imaging, telecommunication are the key applications where quantum dots Nanomaterials are being deployed. Composite Nanomaterials & Dendrimers are also engineered to demonstrate multi-functionality attributes.

Graphene and carbon nanotube-based materials are increasingly preferred for lighter and stronger structures.

Innovative products and intense investments sets accord for Nanotechnology market

During 2018, 15 new nanotechnology companies gained funding for nanotechnology R&D activities, most of which are focusing on life science engineering sectors-ontogenetic, Systems Metabolic Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Digital Genome, Immune engineering and others.

Accordingly, innovative product pipeline is hovering across the growing nanotechnology market. For instance, in 2018, Bruker launched new Dimension XR family of scanning probe microscopes followed with launch of SKYSCAN 2214 Ultra-High Resolution Nano-CT.

Key players leading the market growth include 3M Company, Arkema Group, Quantum Materials Corp, Showa Denko K.K, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Bayer Material Science ,Cortex Biochem, Cypress Semiconductor, Everspin Technologies , and Fujitsu laboratories

Large funding channelized for nanotechnology market across technology driven countries

The nanotechnology market growth is largely driven by intense investment supported by government, good track of start ups, leading role in standards, R&D collaborations with international majors across developed regions.

For instance, across North America, the U.S government allocated $1.4 billion for the National Nanotechnology Initiative. On similar lines, Canadian governments also invested more than $640 million in nanotechnology research over the past decade.

Further, market growth across EU is characterized by presence of over 2000 companies operating in Germany with more than 40% of companies being small and medium size in scale. In addition, in 2018, EU funded project supporting advanced breast cancer detection to tumours using nanotechnology.

Furthermore, across Asia Pacific the nanotechnology market is in growth phase driven by rise in nanotechnology patents, funds channelized by government for both small scale and large scale projects and huge investments by key players.

China aggressively invests in energy (research in electric batteries and energy storage and conversion), catalytic nanomaterials and is witnessing significant progress in innovation.

Progress on cross-country cooperation in developing nanotechnology products is being observed. During 2018, Iran and South Korea focussed on collaborative projects.

Further, institutes are researching on nanotechnology and are pushing the research and development activities across regions. For instance, the National Epitaxy Facility, the UK provides speculative research on high quality Semiconductor Epitaxy for custom designed structures and devices. On similar lines, to improve diagnosis speed, researchers at MIT developed nano particle based technology.

In addition, researchers from University of Trento & Kiel are using ceramic scaffolding in the development of new composite materials made of carbon nanotubes for increased stability conducting performance.

