Nail polish Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Nail polish is a nail varnish or lacquer used for decorating the nails. It is also good for protecting the nail plates. Nail lacquer contains 70%-80% of a volatile solvent, around 15% of nitrocellulose, some amount of solvent oil, titanium dioxide, camphor, and oil-soluble pigments. The development of innovative textures and effects is boosting the global market for nail lacquer at a good rate. Rising disposable income among the middle-class population and a growing emphasis on enhancing looks is driving the market for this product.

According to report analysts, the global market for nail polish will grow at a good pace over the forecast period. From US$ 9190 million in 2018, the market size will increase to US$ 17600 million by 2025. There will be an increase in the domestic as well as export-oriented revenues for the key players.

An increasing number of professional salons will further improve the market for nail paints. Having long and polished nails is becoming a trend among young girls in different countries around the world. Endorsement of nail paints by celebrities and the growth in the female population are important market drivers. Collaborations with nail art salons and the growth of e-commerce businesses are also likely to create important opportunities and increase the sale of nail paints.

Segmentation:

The global market for nail polish is divided by types and applications.

Based on types, the market is segmented into base coat, topcoat, matte, and gel. There is an increasing demand for base coat and topcoat as the former keeps the nails healthy and the latter seals the nail paint and prevents chipping. Increasing use of matte nail paints for nail art is boosting their demand. The gel ones are preferred by those who want a glossy finish.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into nail art institutions and individuals. Nail paints are quite popular among the female population and are widely used in nail art salons as well.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and the rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Africa) are the five main regions considered for studying the global market for nail polish.

The use of nail paints is high in the European region, especially in Paris, London, and Milan. There has been a rise in nail care fashion trends in North America as well and this has fueled the demand for nail lacquers in the region. Brazil, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are other important regions with good demand for nail paints.

Industry News:

The global market for nail polish is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of nail art in salons, the increasing consumer disposable income, and increasing consciousness among women about their appearance are some important factors boosting sales.

