Global Wood Coating Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Wood Coating Market

Wood Coatings refers to the surface of the wood that has already experienced several coatings of wax, shellac, varnish, lacquer, paint or drying oil. And the best part is that the process of sanding on it follows each element. Depending on the technology of the Wood Coating Market, the solid solvents that are conventionally borne and hold a significant part of the share, that adds extra cushions to its low pricing and characteristics to dry quickly. The easy availability of the hydrocarbon-based solvent that has been wholly derived from the crude oils. The solvent further helps the wood coatings in providing viscosity to it.

Market Segmentation of the Wood Coatings Market

The Segmentations in the Wood Coatings Market include,

Waterborne Wood Coatings

The Waterborne Coatings contain a solvent percentage of 5%. This factor makes it the lowest emitting coating systems in addition to the UV coatings. The Waterborne Coating is also considered to be one of the most durable coatings.

Conventional Solid Solvent Borne Wood Coatings

The Conventional Solid Solvent Borne Wood Coatings contain solids up to 25% and an organic solvent content that is relatively higher.

Other segments of the Wood Coating Market are High Solid Solvent Borne Wood Coatings, Powder Coating Wood Coatings, and Radiation Cured Wood Coatings. The Wood Coatings Market is extensively known and applied for,

Furniture

Wood coatings are used extensively for the beautification of furniture.

Joinery

In some cases, the Wood Coatings are also used for the joinery parts that help in the joining and combining of the furniture.

Flooring

It is also used for the beautification of the floors of residents and commercial areas.

Major Geographical Regions of the Wood Coatings Market

Based on the region, the World Market of the Wood Coatings includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

The Wood Coating Market is said to increase to the US $ 132,000 Million by the year 2024, from 110700 Million the US $ in the year 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0% during its forecast period by the year 2024.

Factors like the growth of the housing industry have doubled up with the increase in the furniture industry and are moving the wood coatings market towards success at a global level. The world population is rapidly moving towards urbanization, and this gas leads to the development in the construction industry. Hence, it increases the demand for wood products. One of the key factors that include the growth of the Wood Coating Market is the availability of raw materials which include the solvents, pigments, resins diluents, and additives at a lower price.

