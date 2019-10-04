Global Beta blockers Market Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Beta blockers Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Beta blockers, also written β-blockers, are a class of medications that are predominantly used to manage abnormal heart rhythms, and to protect the heart from a second heart attack (myocardial infarction) after a first heart attack (secondary prevention). They are also widely used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), although they are no longer the first choice for initial treatment of most patients.

This report focuses on Beta blockers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beta blockers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beta blockers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Astra Zeneca

Jhonson and Johnson

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

GSK

Teva Pharmaceutical

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beta blockers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Type

Nonselective Agents

Selective Agents

Segment by Application

Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Hypertension

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

