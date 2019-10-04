Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Crystalline silicon is said to be the crystalline version of silicon, whether multi-crystalline silicon (multi-Si) made up of small crystals, or monocrystalline silicon which is a continuous crystal. The Crystalline silicon is a dominant semiconducting material that is used in the photovoltaic (PV) technology for the creation of solar cells. The cells are assembled in the solar panels as part of the photovoltaic system to help in generating solar power from the sunlight.

The Photovoltaic solar panels are known to absorb the sunlight as a source of energy to produce electricity. The photovoltaic (PV) module is said to be a packaged, connected assembly of 6×10 photovoltaic solar cells. The photovoltaic modules constitute of the photovoltaic array of the photovoltaic system which generates as well as supplies solar electricity to the commercial and the residential applications.

The Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module is said to be a fast-growing market. The CAGR of the Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module installations was around 20% during the forecast period.

The market scenario of the Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module

For the PV module production, China &Taiwan are the leaders with more than 50% of the market share, followed by Central Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Si-wafer based PV technology had accounted for almost more than 75% of the total production.

Key Players

Trina

Canadian Solar

Jinko

JA Solar

First Solar

Yingli

Hanwha Q-Cell

SFCE

ReneSola

SunPower

Vikram Solar

Lanco

Su Kam

GCL

Moser Baer

Shine Solar

Motech Solar

Hareon

Market segmentation

Due to the popularity of the usage of solar energy, the Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module has garnered great demand. The market is segmented based on region, application, and type. The following are the details of the market segmentation for the Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module

The Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module Market Segmentation by Regions is as follows

Europe

China

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

The Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module Market Segmentation by Regions is as follows

Polycrystalline

Copper Indium Gallium Di-selenide (CIGS)

Monocrystalline

Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

The Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module Market Segmentation by Application is as follows

Commercial

Residential

Utility

Future trends and industry developments

The favorable government rules are driving the growth of the Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Module Market. The different governments all over the world are supporting the adoption of crystalline silicon PV systems by way of tax benefits, subsidies, and other incentives to the consumers and the producers as these systems decrease the GHG emissions and help to improve the environmental health.

The crystalline silicon solar PV modules have positively been impacted by the changes in the solar efficiency, as the manufacturers are constantly investing in the development to enhance the generation of power in less space - an important aspect in the urban areas where the limited roof space can generate more electricity. Monocrystalline is the leading product segment in the global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market and it will increase, and continue to dominate the market in the next five years.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

