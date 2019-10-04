Fall Protection System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fall protection system market report analyses the market in-depth. It accumulates the historical data of the growth in the past years from 2017, and predicts the CAGR growth and revenue of this market globally. As per the historical analysis of the year 2017, the fall protection system market had a revenue of US$2670 million. Considering the facts provided by analysts, the report forecasts the CAGR growth to 7.2% and revenue to reach US$4050 million by the year 2023.

Nowadays, construction sites are implementing fall protection system for their employees working in heighted places. For these workers, there are more chances to fall from heights due to imbalance or other unfortunate circumstances which may lead to fatal casualties. To mitigate the chances of fatal falls, fall protection system is being widely used by several industries. The World Health Organization has confirmed the number of annual fatal fall which is 646,000.



This report presents detailed coverage of the fall protection system market, leading manufacturers, types, and applications. The report briefly describes the top manufacturers with their profile, their product types, sales volume, channels, and their strategies of growth for the year 2016 and 2017. It exclusively collects the sales volume, price, and revenue of the leading manufacturers of the fall protection system market for the years from 2013 to 2018. The research report has revealed that the United States has the biggest share in the market in terms of manufacturers and export quantity.

Key Players

3M

MSA

Petzl

Karam

TRACTEL

SKYLOTEC GmbH

Honeywell

ABS Safety

FallTech

Elk River

Bergman & Beving

Irudek 2000

Guardian

GEMTOR

FrenchCreek

Safe Approach

Super Anchor Safety

Sellstrom

P&P Safety

CSS Worksafe

Market Segmentation

Based on product types, the market is split into different parts. The fall protection system market has a series of five kinds of products under it - Harness, Lanyard, Self Retracting Lifeline, Belt and Others. Among all, in the year 2017, the Harness type fall protection system had the sales volume of 15705 K units.

Major applications:

Construction- The fall protection system is widely used in the construction industry like residential, commercial, public buildings and sites where the workers are prone to height injuries.

Manufacturing- The report puts light on the major applications in the manufacturing industry.

Oil and Gas- The oil and gas companies often use self retracting lanyard kind of fall protection system.

Others

Regional analysis

The regional analysis in this report covers the details of the market areas of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. It also includes the sales report, sales volume, revenue, market growth rate, CAGR rate, distribution channel of the different regions of India, Japan, China, Italy, France, etc. The report focuses on the regional growth of the fall protection system market depending on the different applications in different regions of the world. The report covers every important aspect of the fall protection system market worldwide with detailed information. It is deeply elaborated on each kind of product with its popularity, growth rate, and safety results.

Industry Buzz

Tata Projects Ltd. Has launched a new construction project in Thailand. The company has confirmed that during the construction, the company will use safety fall protection system for all the stringing and erection activities. The project is said to support the ASEAN Power Grid system. For the fall protection system, the company imported the safety equipment from India.

