Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Aftermarket refers to the market of services, spares, components and accessories extended to the customer after the product is sold. Relation between a customer and the seller depends upon the quantum and frequency of services provided in aid of the customer. A customer goes for a company that provides steady and quick aftersales support.

Automotive Aftermarket deals with manufacturing, distribution, retailing and installing of all vehicle parts, equipment, chemicals and accessories the customer after the sale of the product. These components may or may not be manufactured by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). With growing numbers of vehicles being sold, the Automotive Aftermarket is seeing considerable growth in the forecast period.

The report presents the Automotive Aftermarket market w.r.to volume and value, at global, regional and company level. From global perspective, it takes into account the historical market data to predict and present the forecast over for the period 2018-2023. On regional level, it takes in account the market in key regions, i.e., North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. On company level, the report examines the market share, production capacity, revenue and forecast for each manufacturer.

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Automotive Aftermarket market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of type include

Tyre

Battery

Filter

Brake parts

Body parts

Lighting and Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others



Segments on the basis of Application include

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC), in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

APAC- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

North America was the market player in 2016 due to its technological superiority, high income character of the economy and large number of automobile companies in the region. China and India present markets with largest potential, due to their ever increasing economic strength.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements, demand generation, making the technology affordable and investing in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on conclusions based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, customer-behavior, technological potential and uses different methodologies like to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Automotive Aftermarket market.

Research Objectives

1.) To gauge the past global trends in the market, and forecast the future course of the industry, with the use of effective and modern analytical tools.

2.) To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

3.) To analyze the performance of key players in the industry, and study their market share, future strategies such as expansion, mergers, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

4.) To study key factors of growth and restraints in industry like opportunities, drivers, risks, criticism, and economy, market potential etc.

