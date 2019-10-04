Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2030 - Market is Anticipated to Generate Revenues Worth USD 100 Billion by 2025
The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2019 - 2030 report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various vaccine CMOs.
The global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. According to the WHO, the global vaccination rate is nearly 85%, demonstrating the high clinical demand for vaccines. In addition to meeting the growing demand for vaccines, the developers of these pharmacological interventions are also plagued by high costs of development and complex production protocols. Given that vaccine manufacturing requires highly regulated, state-of-the-art technologies, it has become increasingly difficult for stakeholders to establish in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines.
As a result, vaccine developers have begun outsourcing their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Specifically, small and mid-sized players in this sector tend to outsource a substantial proportion of clinical development and commercial-scale manufacturing processes to contract service providers. In addition, even big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, are gradually entering into long-term business relationships with CMOs in order to optimize resource utilization and manage costs.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future size of the market. Based on the parameters, such as the growth of the overall vaccine market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period, 2019-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] commonly outsourced vaccine-related operations (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings) [B] types of expression systems (mammalian, microbial and others), [C] size of contract service provider company (small-sized, mid-sized and large / very large), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), Asia (China and India) and rest of the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Classification of Vaccines based on the Type of Active Ingredient
3.3. Key Components within Vaccine Formulations
3.4. Vaccine Development and Manufacturing
3.5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in North America
5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in Europe
5.6. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
6. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) / OSO BioPharmaceuticals Manufacturing (OsoBio)
6.3. Catalent Biologics
6.4. Charles River Laboratories
6.5. Meridian Life Science (MLS)
6.6. BioReliance (A Unit of Merck)
7. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Cobra Biologics
7.3. Eurogentec
7.4. IDT Biologika
7.6. Lonza
8. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA PACIFIC AND THE REST OF THE WORLD
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. GreenPak Biotech
8.3. Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology
8.4. WuXi AppTec ((WuXi Biologics)
8.5. Bharat Biotech
8.6. Biological E
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
10. RECENT EXPANSIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Production Capacity (in Liters)
11.4. Conclusion
12. DEMAND ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Analysis by Number of Trials
12.4. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population
12.5. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Annual Demand of Vaccines
12.6. Concluding Remarks
13. MARKET FORECAST
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
13.3. Overall Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
13.4. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Service Portfolio
13.5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Expression System Used
13.6. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
13.7. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers
13.8. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography
14. SWOT ANALYSIS
14.1 Chapter Overview
14.2. Strengths
14.3. Weaknesses
14.4. Opportunities
14.5. Threats
14.6. Comparison of Swot Factors
14.7. Concluding Remarks
15. FUTURE TRENDS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Drive Growth
15.3. Shift to Single-Use Systems and Components
15.4. The Advent of Virus-like Particles (VLPs)
15.5. Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure
15.6. Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships
15.7. Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity
16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Batavia Biosciences
16.2.1 Company Snapshot
16.2.2 Interview Transcript: Menzo Havenga, CEO and Claire Otjes, Marketing Manager
16.3. Goodwin Biotechnology
16.3.2 Interview Transcript: David C Cunningham, Director Of Corporate Development
16.4. Statens Serum Institut
16.4.2 Interview Transcript: Ingrid Cromann, Director - Vaccine Development
16.5. Novasep Synthesis
16.5.2 Interview Transcript: Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals
16.6. ProBioGen
16.6.2 Interview Transcript: Oliver Schub, Senior Business Development Manager
16.7. Wacker Biotech
16.7.1 Company Snapshot
16.7.2 Interview Transcript: Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development
17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
