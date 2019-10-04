Waterborne UV Coating Systems Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Waterborne UV Coating Systems Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global Waterborne UV Coating Systems Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Market Overview



Waterborne UV-curable coatings system is gaining significant traction at present from several end user industries. Though the market had a few hiccups in the beginning but now it is expected to gain smooth ground. These coatings are eco-friendly and are expected to replace the traditional ones in the coming days. The global market for Waterborne UV-curable coatings system can witness high percolation of the product into various industries. Several other features have been analyzed to get a better view of the global market.

The product gets major traction owing to its ability to reduce the emission of VOCs, which creates the primary difference between Waterborne UV-curable coatings system and the traditional ones. This also witnesses incorporation of light stabilizer that can maintain better color status for the product. Constant exposure to UV light can lead to discoloration. Its use as protection can also ensure better market ingress.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayers MaterialScience

Axalta Coating Systems

Nanovere Technologies

Becker Coatings

Sirca SpA

Segmentation:

The global market for waterborne UV coating system can be interpreted in terms of type and application. These segments have several data regarding factors that can trigger a better understanding of the market and in the coming years, if explored well, these pointers can help in gaining better results.

By type, the global market for waterborne UV coating system can be segmented into hardware devices and chemical reagent.

By application, the waterborne UV coating system includes plastic, paper, floor, industrial metals, and others. These segments have the probability to fetch in substantial market traction in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America can display significant growth in the global market for waterborne UV coating system market. This is due to the robust infrastructure the region has for various end user industries. Also, the high technological integration and better marketing strategies can ensure growth for the market for the waterborne UV coating system.

Industry News:

In September 2019, PPG announced that they are coming up with a new product PPG AQUACRON 200. The product is a derivative of waterborne acrylic polyurethane.

