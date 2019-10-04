Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

Apart from these uses, sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) is also extensively used in agrochemical products and antimicrobial medical chemicals as it also possesses properties such as wettability and solubility. The report in the global SLES market gives an overview of the current status, size and the growth prospects and opportunities. Based on the data from the past years, the report estimates the CAGR to be pegged at 5.2% for the period 2018-22. Apart from the trends and current scenario, it also looks into the present competitive landscape.

Sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES), also referred to as sodium laureth sulfate, is an anionic detergent and surfactant and is inexpensive and a good foaming agent. It contains many alkyl chains in its chemical structure along with sodium and sulfur. It is mainly used in personal care products like soaps, shampoos, toothpastes etc. They have very good cleansing and emulsifying properties that make it an important ingredient in all soap and detergent industries. The main source from which it is derived is palm kernel oil or coconut oil.



The key vendors and their growth strategies and plans have been charted in this report along with their market shares and revenue. As the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) report findings show, the major driver for the market in the coming years would be the rising awareness in the health and hygiene sectors. On the other hand, the changing trends to move over to sulfur-free detergents may hinder the growth. Another challenge would be the use of substitutes in such products that are less chemically polluting. Given these factors, the report covers the market in a comprehensive manner.

Market Segmentation

The demand for sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) mainly arises only in the production and industrial sector, where they are used as a raw material. The global SLES market could be segmented based on the application or type of product that the chemical is mainly used in. This would include the segments - detergents and cleaners, personal care products and others. The detergent and cleaners mostly need a higher concentration of the cleansing chemical and are used for general cleaning purposes in both households and industries. Personal care products have only mild quantities but come in a wide range in the market. The other segment would include other chemical derivatives produced using SLES.

Regional Analysis

To understand the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market better, the report also does a geographical segmentation. The key regions identified in this are North and South America, Asia-Pacicic region (APAC) and Europe and Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The key industries operating in each of these regions make up the regional output and market share. The other factors to look at while doing a regional analysis would be imports and exports volume, the trade and industrial policies. The study in the report gives an overview of the market competitive landscape and the factors inhibiting or driving the regional markets.

Industry News

The trade war between China and the US is not only felt in China alone, but businesses in the United States are also facing the heat. During the second quarter, the economic growth slowed down in both regions. According to reports, China’s economy went weak and expanded at a rate of 6.2% in the last 27 years. Economists suggest that this has also affected the chemical market.

