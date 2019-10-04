Water Quality Monitoring Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Water Quality Monitoring Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview



Water quality monitoring is fast gaining traction due to the growing demand for better quality of it. Various companies are making significant contribution in this market to make sure that the supplied water is of top quality. This is all the more necessary as this can significantly contribute to the growth of the market. The monitoring and managing process of the water is gaining significant traction as this can keep us in touch with various ongoing problems and provides ample alert about the growing situations in the coming days. This is also necessary as this will allow suppliers to maintain the compliance standard.

The global market for water quality monitoring is gaining grounds due to the growing awareness to prevent various water-borne diseases. At the same time, the process could make several assumptions for the market in the coming years. The process includes a better understanding of the biological, physical, chemical, and radiological state of the water. It also maintains an assessment of the water on the basis of how good it is to for biotic species and human being. These factors can surely trigger the market for Water quality monitoring growth.

However, the growth can be deterred by the high initial cost as several organizations would flinch at first to invest that much of amount. But its benefits are far-reaching, which would make companies integrate the system in the coming days.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

General Electric

Horiba

Xylem

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Libelium

Geotech Environmental Equipment

Optiqua Technologies

Segmentation:

The global market for water quality monitoring relies on an in-depth analysis that would reveal insights. This analysis engages segments like type and application, which carry substantial information regarding various factors that can be used later to increase the market potential.

By type, the market for water quality monitoring includes TOC analyzers, PH meter, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, and others.

By application, the market for water quality monitoring banks on laboratories, industrial, government buildings, commercial spaces, and others. The other segment includes agriculture, household, and general applications.

Regional Analysis:

North America is a region that can be considered as one of the most proficient users of the water quality monitoring system. The region has superlative infrastructure, better investment quality, high level of awareness, growing concern among various market players, and others are expected to make significant contributions. Europe is also following a similar path as its market features are quite similar to that of North America. Both regions are known for their extensive market contribution and stringent laws that make it all the more necessary to implement such systems. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to make significant contribution to the global market as several countries are taking it in their stride to enhance the quality of the water.

Industry News:

In September 2019, the Ministry of Climate Change and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) recently announced that they would share their technological prowess with Pakistan to help the latter enhance water quality monitoring market. The technological integration is to make the country follow the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal-6. With water management fast becoming a global issue, this step is expected to trigger the regional market growth.

