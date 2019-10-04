Genome Editing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Genome Editing Market Report

Genome editing is a practice of inserting, replacing, modifying, or deleting the DNA in a living organism. The technology is gaining market due to increased government and private spending in the sector. Genome editing has wide range implications, ranging from development of disease resistant crops to combating life threatening diseased in humans.

The main drivers of this market are increased number of cancer cases around the world and dire need for food security for steadily increasing population of the world. Gene editing may lead to drought and disease resistant crops which may be a boon for areas with less water as a resource. However, high cost of research and lack of professionals are the main inhibitors for the research, and that is the reason that the market is concentrated in the developed and high income nations.

The report presents the Genome Editing market w.r.to volume and value, at global, regional and company level. From global perspective, it takes into account the historical market data to predict and present the forecast over for the period 2018-2023. On regional level, it takes in account the market in key regions, i.e., North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. On company level, the report examines the market share, production capacity, revenue and forecast for each manufacturer.

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Genome Editing market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of type include

CRISPR based genome editing

TALEN based genome editing

Zinc Finger Nucleasis

Others



Segments on the basis of Application include

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Others

Segments on the basis of End User include

Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Institutes

Others



Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC), in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

APAC- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

North America and Europe are the market players in the market due to their technological superiority and large investments in this sector. China and India present markets with largest potential, due to stressed resources in the countries due to their large populations.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements, demand generation, making the technology affordable and investing in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on conclusions based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, customer-behavior, technological potential and uses different methodologies like to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Genome Editing market.

Research Objectives

1.) To gauge the past global trends in the market, and forecast the future course of the industry, with the use of effective and modern analytical tools.

2.) To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

3.) To analyze the performance of key players in the industry, and study their market share, future strategies such as expansion, mergers, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

4.) To study key factors of growth and restraints in industry like opportunities, drivers, risks, criticism, and economy, market potential etc.

