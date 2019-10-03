Mesa Air Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Flight Operations

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today named Brad Holt as its new Senior Vice President of Flight Operations. Holt brings over 30 years of industry experience and will oversee the company's flight operations, including pilot training, and report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Rich.



“Brad brings decades of experience in this industry to our flight operations department,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “He has a record of leading a large airline like Mesa and we are excited to have him on the team.”

Holt began his career as a pilot for SkyWest Airlines before becoming its Vice President of Flight Operations, a position he held for 16 years. He later spent eight years as President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Southeast Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. When Atlantic Southeast merged with ExpressJet in 2010, Holt led the integration of the two companies and remained President and COO of ExpressJet until 2015.

“Operational performance is a top priority,” said Brad Rich, Mesa Air Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “I have worked with Brad for many years and I am confident he is the right person to lead our flight operations and pilot training. I look forward to the positive impact he will have.”

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 130 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba. As of September 30th, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 820 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

602-685-4393

Media

Jack Hellie

media@mesa-air.com

602-685-4393



