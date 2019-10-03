Enphase Energy Contributes to Higher Quality Inspection Scores for Lighthouse Solar

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Lighthouse Solar, an award-winning solar installation company serving New York’s Hudson Valley, consistently achieves higher Quality Assurance scores from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in part by using Enphase’s microinverter-based systems.



“We use Enphase products because they speed up the installation process with their plug-and-play simplicity, and they also help contribute to our achieving higher scores on the NYSERDA quality assurance inspections,” said Bryan McGurn, owner of Lighthouse Solar. “The NYSERDA inspections and scoring method are in place to ensure that homeowners who choose solar have confidence about the workmanship of their new solar systems. We have always focused on providing very high-quality solar installations, and Enphase makes an important contribution to that effort.”

Through its NY-Sun incentive program, NYSERDA operates a solar installer quality assurance (QA) program. The Quality Solar Installer designation is provided to installers who are in good standing and have achieved an average QA inspection score of 4.0 or better out 5.0 for the previous calendar year. The designation serves to recognize those installers who have consistently delivered projects that meet the high standards of quality and motivate those installers who have not achieved this designation to perform better.

“Lighthouse Solar, with its dedication to quality, is one of the professional solar installation companies that makes a positive contribution to the solar industry’s reputation,” said Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer at Enphase Energy. "Quality assurance programs like the one from NYSERDA help ensure that homeowners come away with a positive impression from their ‘going solar’ experience, and that is good for the entire ecosystem of solar companies. We appreciate the great work Bryan and his team at Lighthouse are doing.”

