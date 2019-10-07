Adirondack Peach Launches New Line of Monogram Decals

Decals to reflect your individuality shaped by the Adirondack Park. The new line of decals by Adirondack Peach launches on October 22, 2019. Introducing the original Adirondack Monogram by Adirondack Peach. Personalize the Park with your monogram. Decals will be made available to the public on October 22, 2019.

Brooke Varner, owner of Adirondack Peach, launches 10 new monogram decals for those who attribute part of their individuality to the Adirondack Park.

SARANAC LAKE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adirondack Peach , a handmade company that specializes in Adirondack themed vinyl decals introduces the highly anticipated launch of their Adirondack Sweet Tea Collection for the first time at etsy.com/shop/adirondackpeach. Designed for those that consider the Adirondack Park to have shaped part of their personality, the collection showcases monogram decals made exclusively to reflect the individuality of those touched by the Adirondack Park.“I grew up in Georgia, where the art of the monogram represents the beauty of the individual - the confident beauty of being yourself and only yourself. I see that same unique beauty in the Adirondacks. The Adirondack Park is like no other place on the planet and I wanted to blend the expression of the monogram and the uniqueness of the Adirondack Park together in this next line of decals.” Brooke Varner | Owner/Creator Adirondack PeachThis collection of premium, outdoor-grade vinyl decals, available in white and six brand new patterns, reflect both the rustic, adventurous feel of the Adirondacks and the classic, pearl-adorned poise of the South.It’s this unique juxtaposition that Varner focuses on in her artwork. The new collection features decals customizable by monogram and by pattern. Not just mountain decals or monogram decals, Varner’s decals are unmistakably Adirondack decals. With so many ways to personalize each decal, it will be rare that any two are exactly alike, an additional nod to individuality in this collection.Taking center stage in her collection is the Adirondack Park Silhouette Monogram. While traditional monograms are placed within a circular frame, Varner placed the monogram within the geographic shape of the Adirondack Park. Most iconic in the collection is the Adirondack Chair decal, followed by other iconic silhouettes such as moose antlers, deer antlers, a canoe, pine tree, bear, mountain, and even a carabiner; all of which showcase the customers' monogram.Varner is releasing two variations on the monogram utilizing both the abbreviation of "Adirondack" (ADK) and customers’ initials. Taking the Adirondack (ADK) abbreviation and reinventing it in a monogram format was what prompted the idea for this new collection. While including the three most classic monogram fonts, Varner decided to introduce six new fonts chosen specifically to reflect the Adirondack Park. All ten decals, nine font choices, and six patterned vinyl options will be revealed on Tuesday, October 22nd.Varner believes that her decals represent something different to each of her customers: adventure, home, courage, accomplishment, memories, etc. She considers it a privilege to be able to encapsulate those moments in an affordable, easy to apply, long-lasting decal, made to spark the memory of that moment. It’s with the Adirondack Sweet Tea Collection that Varner is making it possible for people to represent something even deeper than memorable moments; they will be able to truly represent themselves.To learn more about Adirondack Peach and the new Adirondack Sweet Tea Collection, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/AdirondackPeach ABOUT ADIRONDACK PEACH:Adirondack Peach is a handmade business specializing in Adirondack themed vinyl decals. Owned and operated by Brooke Varner, all decals are designed and cut by her. Adirondack Peach is based in Saranac Lake, NY has been in business since 2014. Find out more about the shop and the maker at https://www.etsy.com/shop/AdirondackPeach



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.