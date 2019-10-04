Zechariah Presley: Post-Verdict Press Conference by Lawyers

JUSTICE FOR 'PUNCH' TONY GREEN

We are expecting justice and a verdict for the prosecution against Presley today. The evidence presented at trial warrants a guilty verdict against Presley, who clearly lied on the stand.” — Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.

KINGSLAND, GA, USA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Friday, October 4, 2019, press statement will be made on behalf of the children and family of Tony Green immediately following the verdict in the criminal trial of Zechariah Presley. Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, representing Black Lawyers for Justice, will make a statement on the Camden County Courthouse steps (210 East 4th Street - Woodbine, GA) immediately following the verdict against former Kingsland cop which is expected Friday.

Earlier this year a multi-million dollar civil suit was filed on behalf of Tony Green against Presley and the City of Kingsland. The civil litigation was suspended pending the outcome of the criminal trial "We are expecting justice and a verdict for the prosecution against Presley today. The evidence presented at trial warrants a guilty verdict against Presley, who clearly lied on the stand." - Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. -END-

Media Contact: pressinfo@blfjustice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.