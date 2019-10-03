HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan

/EIN News/ -- News highlights:



Estimates GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) for fiscal 2020 of $1.98 to $2.10





Estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS for fiscal 2020 of $2.22 to $2.32





Estimates fiscal 2020 free cash flow of at least $3.0 billion





Estimates total costs in connection with the restructuring plan of $1.0 billion and estimated annualized gross run rate savings of about $1.0 billion by the end of fiscal 2022





HP Inc. (“HP”) announces dividend increase of 10%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP’s 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting (“SAM”), the company provided details on its strategy and opportunities for long-term growth, along with its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

“We are taking bold and decisive actions as we embark on our next chapter,” said Enrique Lores, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “We see significant opportunities to create shareholder value and we will accomplish this by advancing our leadership, disrupting industries and aggressively transforming the way we work. We will become an even more customer-focused and digitally enabled company, that will lead with innovation and execute with purpose.”

"I’m proud of the progress we have made across our business with cutting edge innovation, disciplined execution and a purpose driven culture,“ said Dion Weisler, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “I have no doubt our team will keep raising the bar under Enrique’s leadership.”

Fiscal 2020 outlook

For fiscal 2020, the company estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 and estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.22 to $2.32. Fiscal 2020 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.22 to $0.24 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, tax adjustments and the related tax impact on these items.

Based on the current environment, HP anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $3.0 billion for fiscal 2020.

In fiscal 2020, the company indicated that it expects to return at least 75% of free cash flow, with a 10% increase in the planned quarterly dividend amount, and the balance returned to shareholders through share repurchases.

“In FY19, we continue to deliver on our financial commitments, with consistent company-level performance, non-GAAP EPS, free cash flow and return of capital,” said Steve Fieler, Chief Financial Officer. “I’m confident in our ability to execute with the multiple levers we have to drive profit and create value in our businesses.”

Fiscal year 2020 restructuring plan

Today, HP Inc. announced a fiscal year 2020 restructuring plan to simplify its operating model and become a more digitally enabled company. The company expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 7,000-9,000 employees through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement. The company estimates that it will incur total labor and non-labor costs of approximately $1.0 billion in connection with the restructuring and other charges, with approximately $100 million in fiscal Q4 of 2019, $500 million in fiscal 2020 and the rest split between fiscal 2021 and 2022. These actions are expected to be completed in fiscal 2022. The company estimates that these actions will result in annualized gross run rate savings of about $1.0 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.

Additional share repurchase authorization

On September 30th, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HP authorized an additional $5.0 billion for future repurchases of its outstanding shares of common stock. HP intends to use the additional authorization to repurchase its shares from time to time to offset the dilution created by shares issued under employee stock plans and to repurchase shares opportunistically. As of September 30, 2019, HP had approximately $1.7 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining, prior to the Board’s approval of the increase.

Webcast details

A webcast of today’s event, along with management presentations and other materials, is available at www.hp.com/investor/SAM2019 . This news release contains only a summary of some of the information being presented at today’s event and should be read in conjunction with the management presentations and other materials made available on that website.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP and its consolidated subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net EPS, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including, but not limited to, our sustainability goals, our go-to-market strategy, the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, net revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief, including with respect to the timing and expected benefits of acquisitions and other business combination and investment transactions; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP’s businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP’s businesses; risks associated with executing HP’s strategy and business model changes; successfully innovating, developing and executing HP’s go-to-market strategy, including online, omnichannel and contractual sales, in an evolving distribution and reseller landscape; successfully competing and maintaining the value proposition of HP’s products, including supplies; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers, manage HP’s global, multi-tier distribution network, limit potential misuse of pricing programs by HP’s channel partners, adapt to new or changing marketplaces and effectively deliver HP’s services; challenges to HP’s ability to accurately forecast inventories, demand and pricing, which may be due to HP’s multi-tiered channel, sales of HP’s products to unauthorized resellers or unauthorized resale of HP’s products; the protection of HP’s intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP’s international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP’s business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the impact of changes in tax laws, including uncertainties related to the interpretation and application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on HP's tax obligations and effective tax rate; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, and HP’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this release, including any tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While HP believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in HP’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2020 and HP’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.hp.com contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

To supplement HP’s financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, HP provides net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net EPS, free cash flow, gross cash and net cash (debt) financial measures. HP also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net EPS and free cash flow. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the slides presented at the 2019 SAM. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which HP’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind HP’s decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which HP’s management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why HP’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net revenue, operating expense, operating profit, operating margin, tax rate, net earnings, diluted net EPS, cash provided by operating activities or cash and cash equivalents prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Use and economic substance of non-GAAP financial measures

Net revenue on a constant currency basis excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined to exclude the effects of any amounts relating to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, amortization of intangible assets and non-operating retirement-related (credits)/ charges. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS consist of net earnings or diluted net EPS excluding those same charges, tax adjustments and the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each non-GAAP item. HP’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating HP’s historical and prospective financial performance, as well as HP’s performance relative to its competitors. HP’s management also uses these non-GAAP measures to further its own understanding of HP’s segment operating performance. HP believes that excluding the items mentioned above for these non-GAAP financial measures allows HP’s management to better understand HP’s consolidated financial performance in relation to the operating results of HP’s segments, as HP’s management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, HP’s management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons:

Restructuring and other charges are (i) costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to employee termination and early retirement costs and related benefits, costs of real estate consolidation and other non-labor charges; and (ii) other charges, which include non-recurring costs that are distinct from ongoing operational costs. HP excludes these restructuring and other charges (and any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures because HP believes that these historical costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance or comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

HP incurs cost related to its acquisitions, which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its operations. The charges are direct expenses such as third-party professional and legal fees, and integration-related costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. These charges related to acquisitions are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of HP's acquisitions. HP believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's past operating performance in other periods.

HP incurs charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets. Those charges are included in HP’s GAAP earnings, operating margin, net earnings and diluted net EPS. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of HP’s acquisitions and any related impairment charges. Consequently, HP excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP’s current operating performance and comparisons to HP’s operating performance in other periods.

Non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges includes certain market-related factors such as interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains or losses, and impacts from other market-related factors associated with HP’s defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. The market-driven retirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the changes in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance and HP considers these adjustments to be outside the operational performance of the business. Non- operating retirement-related (credits)/charges also include certain plan curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits related to HP’s defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. HP believes that eliminating such adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

HP incurs defined benefit plan settlement charges relating to the U.S. HP pension plan. The charges are associated with the net settlement and remeasurement resulting from voluntary lump sum payments offered to certain terminated vested participants. HP excludes these charges for the purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP’s current operating performance and comparisons to HP’s operating performance in other periods.

Tax adjustments could include tax benefits and expenses primarily related to the realizability of certain deferred tax assets.

HP excludes these adjustments for the purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP’s current operating performance and comparisons to HP’s operating performance in other periods.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash flow from operations less the net of investments in and proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, adjusted for the impact of changes in leasing receivables. Gross cash is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments and certain long-term investments that may be liquidated within 90 days pursuant to the terms of existing put options or similar rights. HP’s management uses free cash flow and gross cash for the purpose of determining the amount of cash available for investment in HP’s businesses, repurchasing stock and other purposes. HP’s management also uses free cash flow and gross cash to evaluate HP’s historical and prospective liquidity. Because gross cash includes liquid assets that are not included in cash and cash equivalents, HP believes that gross cash provides a helpful assessment of HP’s liquidity. Because free cash flow includes the effect of investments in and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, adjusted for the impact of changes in leasing receivables that are not reflected in net cash provided by operating activities, HP believes that free cash flow provides a more accurate and complete assessment of HP’s liquidity and capital resources. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and unrealized gains/losses on fair value hedges and interest rate swaps.

Material limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

These non-GAAP financial measures may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of HP’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are:

Items such as amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting HP’s cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this change in value is not included in non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the change in value of those intangible assets.

Items such as restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, non-operating retirement-related (credits)/charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, and tax adjustments that are excluded from non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and cash flows.

HP may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure.

Other companies may calculate the non-GAAP financial measures differently than HP, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Compensation for limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

HP compensates for the limitations on its use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. HP also provides robust and detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and HP encourages investors to review those reconciliations carefully.

Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors

HP believes that providing net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expense , non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate, , non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net EPS, free cash flow, gross cash and net cash (debt) to investors in addition to the related GAAP financial measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by HP’s management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see HP’s results “through the eyes” of management. HP further believes that providing this information better enables HP’s investors to understand HP’s operating performance and financial condition and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by HP’s management to evaluate and measure such performance and financial condition. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of HP’s operating performance with the performance of other companies in HP’s industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.