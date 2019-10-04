Government of Québec releases proposed renewable fuel regulation

Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds the Government of Québec for new renewable fuel standard with a market-based mechanism to incent low carbon biofuels.

Québec’s announcement is a further example of the growing trend to more direct provincial action on climate change and energy security to meet diverse natural resource and transportation profiles” — Ian Thomson , ABFC President

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds the Government of Québec’s release on October 2 of a draft regulation to require increased use of renewable fuels in the province.Highlights of the draft regulation:1. Ethanol in gasoline to be 10% by 2021 and 15% by 2025 (annual average)2. The 2021 and 2025 ethanol requirements are 9% and 13.5% respectively, if the ethanol has 10% cellulosic content3. Biobased diesel fuel is to be 2% by 2021, and 4% by 2025 in the diesel pool4. Cellulosic ethanol can be derived from a range of municipal, industrial, agricultural and forestry matter of biogenic or recurring source; biobased diesel can be biodiesel or any other renewable fuel suitable for use in high-speed diesel enginesThe ‘Regulation respecting the minimum volume of renewable fuel in gasoline and diesel fuel’ is expected to double the use of ethanol in Québec (470 million litres in 2017), and significantly expand the renewable fuel content in diesel fuel (negligible in 2017).“With this proposal, Québec continues to address its largest single greenhouse gas emissions source: transportation, at 41%. It also continues the transition to a circular bioeconomy by using Québec's sustainable agricultural crops, agricultural and forestry residues, as well as urban and industrial waste streams,” said Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “The wholesale pre-tax cost to Québec residents for fossil fuels was $9 billion in 2018; most of that spending left the province. With this regulation, Québec can reduce its exposure to volatile global energy markets with greater use of abundant domestic renewable feedstocks and low carbon, made-in- Québec clean fuels.”Advanced biofuels can reduce greenhouse reductions by up to 115% below fossil fuels, and can be made from a wide array of biogenic feedstocks and recurring residue and waste streams.Thomson concluded, “Québec’s announcement is also notable as a further example of the growing trend to more direct provincial action on climate change and energy security. Canada’s diverse natural resource and transportation profiles require regionally appropriate energy and climate policies best suited to local economic development and clean growth jobs.”Advanced Biofuels Canada looks forward to working with Québec to maximize this regulation’s potential for greenhouse gas reductions and private sector investment in cleantech innovation and value-added manufacturing that supports Québec’s regional economic development and natural resource sectors.Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. ABFC promotes the production and use of low carbon advanced biofuels in Canada, which our members supply across North America and globally. These companies have invested in processing and supply chain operations in Québec and are actively bringing to market the next generation of low carbon biofuels. Since 2005, ABFC has provided provincial and federal leadership on sound biofuels policies to expand clean energy options, achieve measurable climate action results, and stimulate new investments and clean growth. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members: www.advancedbiofuels.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.