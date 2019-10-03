CDPHP Partners with Rensselaer County, United Concierge Medicine to Reduce Health Care Costs, Improve Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- Troy, NY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is teaming up with officials in Rensselaer County and United Concierge Medicine to reduce health care costs and improve patient care by providing Medicaid members with an innovative alternative to the emergency room.



ER Anywhere – a virtual healthcare app powered by United Concierge Medicine – allows patients to connect with emergency medical providers 24/7. Patients can consult with an emergency physician for treatment or triage of any acute medical issue, ranging from minor concerns to those requiring an ambulance transport. Following the consult, the provider can call a prescription in to their local pharmacy, arrange a medical test, or make an appointment with a specialist.



Too often, patients seek emergency medical care by dialing 9-1-1 or going to the emergency room. As a result, EMS agencies and hospitals can become overloaded. ER Anywhere is a new and unique alternative to the ER, providing real-time access to emergency medical providers in minutes, rather than hours. This will mean an increase in quality and speed of care, while reducing stress and cost to the system.

"Rensselaer County is eager is reduce the $35 million annual expense for Medicaid, while ensuring adequate care for those truly in need. The partnership between CDPHP, UCM and Rensselaer County to offer ER Anywhere is an innovative way to provide care while creating avenues to control costs, and we are proud to be the first county in New York State to offer this service," said Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin.



“Today’s consumers want instant access to goods and service, including health care services. ER Anywhere meets those demands while also reducing health care costs by cutting down on unnecessary trips to the emergency room,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

To speak to the ER Anywhere team of physicians, members simply download the ER Anywhere app on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop and instantly be connected with an emergency medical provider. Patients also have the option of speaking to a doctor by calling 1-866-ER-ANYWHERE.



“ER Anywhere represents an innovative solution to an enormous public health challenge. By working together with EMS agencies, Rensselaer county 911 dispatch and CDPHP, Medicaid members in Rensselaer County will now have emergency medical treatment and triage in the palm of their hands. That means the power of our Virtual Emergency Room will help this population get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.” said Keith Algozzine, PA-C, CEO of United Concierge Medicine.



The service is free and available to all CDPHP Medicaid members who live in Rensselaer County.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About UCM

UCM’s Virtual ER provides 24/7 triage and treatment by a dedicated team of emergency medicine providers through modern digital tools, including phone, video and picture. This unique approach to emergency medicine has provided patients more immediate access to care in a customized and comfortable environment. To learn more about UCM, please visit www.UCMnow.com.

Ali Skinner CDPHP 518-605-4497 ali.skinner@cdphp.com



