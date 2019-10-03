BrokerTech Ventures Announces Four New Investment Partners

New partners will invest in program designed to build the next generation of tech solutions for insurance agencies and brokerages

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokerTech Ventures , the industry’s first broker-led investor group and accelerator program, is pleased to announce the addition of four new investor partners, including Assurance , Graham Company , InterWest Insurance Services , and Hylant Insurance .



These new investor partners join the current owners — Holmes Murphy , M3 Insurance , PayneWest Insurance , ABD Insurance & Financial Services , and Conner Strong & Buckelew . The nine privately held, like-minded agencies combined represent more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

“With the addition of these four agency partners, the BrokerTech Ventures network now spans the country, allowing us to be the first to stake our position in cultivating, curating, and fostering innovation for brokers,” said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BrokerTech Ventures co-founder. “These BrokerTech Ventures partners are agency leaders with a commitment to innovation and thought leadership, and we’re excited to have their cutting-edge ideas at the table.”

BrokerTech Ventures’ highly intentional accelerator curriculum will include a veteran mentoring network, seed funding for a portion of the chosen startups’ research and testing, and a distribution platform to deploy the technologies. Additionally, the agency partners will play an integral role in the mentoring components of the accelerator and also gain access to early engagement with our selected startup entrepreneurs.

“With these recent developments, we are celebrating the fact that we can move farther and faster down the innovation curve,” said Mike Victorson, M3 Insurance president and CEO and BrokerTech Ventures co-founder.

The window for startup companies to apply for a spot in the first BrokerTech Ventures cohort will open in late October of this year, with program launch planned for February 2020. A targeted, executive search is in progress for the organization’s first managing director.

To learn more and sign up for updates, go to www.brokertechventures.com .

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures is the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry. Founded in 2019, BrokerTech Ventures provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BrokerTech Ventures invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen) or LinkedIn.

Contact: Jennifer Overhulse

(859) 803.6597

jen@stnickmedia.com



