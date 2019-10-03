Statement on the Complaint Filed by Freedom From Religion Foundation Against Dallas, Texas Judge Tammy Kemp

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement from First Liberty Institute in response to Freedom From Religion Foundation’s complaint about Dallas (TX) Judge Tammy Kemp is attributable to Hiram Sasser, General Counsel to First Liberty Institute:



“FFRF is protesting Judge Kemp rather than joining the rest of the nation celebrating the compassion and mercy Judge Kemp demonstrated. We should all be thankful the law allows Judge Kemp’s actions and we stand with her and will gladly lead the charge in defending her noble and legal actions.”

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.



To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org

Direct: 972-941-4453



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.