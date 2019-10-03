New and rising talent to advance H&R Block’s transformation strategy

Elevating H&R Block talent with 10 new vice presidents hired and promoted this year

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first year of its new multiyear strategy, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) removed the mystery around the cost of tax prep with upfront, transparent pricing , launched a whole new way to get taxes done that combines the utility of a mobile device with the expertise and care of H&R Block’s 70,000 tax professionals, and continued to lead the industry in ways clients can access tax help whenever and however they need it. Entering year two of the new strategy, H&R Block plans to take its tax experience from industry leading to industry defining. To realize transformation of this magnitude, H&R Block has focused on elevating its talent and culture through investments in professional development, new company behaviors and in promoting and attracting talent with the creativity, passion and determination to go bigger, bolder, faster. This year, that has included hiring 10 new vice presidents in the finance, human resources, information technology, marketing and U.S. retail organizations.

“H&R Block would not be where it is today without our people,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “Our talent is a core competitive advantage, from our tax pros, associates and leaders in communities everywhere, including our Kansas City headquarters. Our focus is to attract, retain and promote world-class talent who will bring our purpose and strategy to life.”

New vice presidents include:

Angela Davied, corporate communications, marketing

Advertising and marketing get targeted messages and offers to clients, but H&R Block has a larger story to tell about its strategic transformation. This story, along with all internal and external communications and executive visibility, is in the hands of Angela Davied, H&R Block’s new vice president for corporate communications.

Angela Melka Geisen, media and channels, marketing

H&R Block knows that every person’s tax situation is unique, calling for extreme targeting and personalization in marketing offers and messages. H&R Block’s newly promoted vice president of media and channels, Angela Melka Geisen, reaches consumers through targeted marketing and leads the company’s paid media, search, email, direct mail, and marketing analytics.

Darren Haddock, Block Advisors, U.S. retail

Darren Haddock joined H&R Block as vice president for Block Advisors in February 2019. In this role, Haddock is responsible for the Block Advisors network of year-round tax offices and tax advisors that serves individual and small business tax needs.

Laura Klopatek, corporate human resources, human resources

Laura Klopatek was promoted to vice president for corporate human resources at H&R Block in May 2019. In her new role, Klopatek is responsible for the HR and personnel strategy of 1,500 corporate associates at the company’s world headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri and for implementing and managing the company’s new human capital management system.

Bill Lanza, retail west market, U.S. retail

On the frontlines, Bill Lanza joined H&R Block as vice president for the retail west market. He is responsible for almost 2,000 offices across 14 states, including the tax pros who are the face of H&R Block to many H&R Block clients.

Tom Nolan, client experience, marketing

Already the only company with the full breadth of tax prep and help options, H&R Block is looking to leverage this cross-channel strength and make the tax experience seamless and engaging for a best-in-class experience. Tom Nolan, H&R Block’s new vice president for client experience is responsible for the experience for all H&R Block clients, whether that is in the tax office , in a digital tax preparation product , using a virtual tax prep product , or visiting hrblock.com .

Margaret Ostrowski, financial products and partnerships, marketing

H&R Block clients can benefit from world-class financial products that help them make the most of their tax filing. The new vice president of financial products and partnerships, Margaret Ostrowski, is charged with ensuring and growing H&R Block’s financial and protection products, like Refund Advance, Emerald Card, Peace of Mind, Tax Identity Shield, and Tax Notice Services, to serve Block clients.

William Self, data science and analytics, finance

William Self, vice president for data science and analytics at H&R Block, uses insight from H&R Block’s vast data stores to better serve all clients behind the scenes. Self’s group will help enhance the user experience for DIY clients by personalizing the tax interview, prompting DIY clients not to overlook a commonly missed deduction or serving help more readily and helpfully. Self’s group also leads H&R Block’s upfront, transparent pricing strategy.

Kristin Slepicka, corporate systems, IT

Kirstin Slepicka, recently promoted to vice president of corporate systems for H&R Block, will be responsible for running the systems that support 80,000 associates. She has been with H&R Block for five years, serving as an IT director in corporate systems. Slepicka led the human capital management implementation for the last three years as well as implemented several other new systems for internal training and productivity.

Sarah Wiltse, total rewards, human resources

Sarah Wiltse joins H&R Block as the new vice president of total rewards. In this role, Wiltse is responsible for H&R Block’s associate rewards strategy. This includes ensuring the company’s compensation and benefits stay competitive with the external market, leading the evolution of tax pro incentives, and maximizing the benefits programs to develop a renewed focus on wellbeing.

