CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF and PUMP: The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. reminds shareholders of these recently commenced class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of COF and PUMP. If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods below, and suffered losses in excess of $50,000, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at (212) 952-0602 to learn how you can request to be appointed lead plaintiff.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In general, the lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from its investments during the Class Period. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Class period: February 2, 2018 and June 29, 2019, inclusive

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company's exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the complaint alleges that investors suffered damages.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Class period: March 17, 2017 through August 8, 2019, inclusive

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges that, as a result, the purported class purchased ProPetro’s securities at artificially inflated prices and was damaged thereby.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at the contact information below.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Richard B. Brualdi, rbrualdi@brualdilawfirm.com

Gaitri Boodhoo, gboodhoo@brualdlawfirm.com

David Titus, dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com

The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C.

Telephone: (212) 952-0602

Website: www.brualdilawfirm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.