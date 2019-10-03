There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,759 in the last 365 days.

Albania : Technical Assistance Report–Monetary and Financial Statistics and Financial Accounts Mission

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

October 3, 2019

In response to a request from the Bank of Albania (BOA) and with the support of the IMF’s European Department, a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) and financial accounts technical assistance (TA) mission visited Albania during April 15–26, 2019.1 The main objectives of the mission were to work with the staff of the BOA on (i) compiling and disseminating flow-based MFS for the central bank, other depository corporations (ODCs), and other financial corporations (OFCs); (ii) compiling and disseminating quarterly financial accounts by institutional sectors; and (iii) developing a from-whom/to-whom matrix for financial instruments. The mission also worked with the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) to explore its current compilation of, and future plans for, sectoral current and capital accounts.

Country Report No. 19/307

English

October 3, 2019

9781513516387/1934-7685

1ALBEA2019004

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

21

