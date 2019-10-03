Albania : Technical Assistance Report–Monetary and Financial Statistics and Financial Accounts Mission
In response to a request from the Bank of Albania (BOA) and with the support of the IMF’s European Department, a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) and financial accounts technical assistance (TA) mission visited Albania during April 15–26, 2019.1 The main objectives of the mission were to work with the staff of the BOA on (i) compiling and disseminating flow-based MFS for the central bank, other depository corporations (ODCs), and other financial corporations (OFCs); (ii) compiling and disseminating quarterly financial accounts by institutional sectors; and (iii) developing a from-whom/to-whom matrix for financial instruments. The mission also worked with the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) to explore its current compilation of, and future plans for, sectoral current and capital accounts.
