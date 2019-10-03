SMART Global Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 ended August 30, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights: Net sales of $278.4 million

GAAP operating income of $11.4 million

GAAP net income of $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.24

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50 Full Year Fiscal 2019 Highlights: Net sales of $1.2 billion

GAAP operating income of $89.1 million

GAAP net income of $51.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $134.7 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.19

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.34

Cash increase of $66.8 million

“Fiscal 2019 was a year of two halves. In the first half we experienced a healthy memory pricing environment and our financial results benefited from that strength. In the second half of fiscal 2019 component pricing in the memory market declined significantly, which primarily impacted our business in Brazil and, to a lesser extent, our Specialty Memory Products, and resulted in overall revenues in fiscal 2019 declining year-over-year by 6%,” commented Ajay Shah, Chairman and CEO.

“Despite this challenging business environment, our Specialty Memory Products business grew year-over-year, and our Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions business finished strong representing 30% of total net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Additionally, during the year we added $66.8 million in cash while utilizing an additional $75 million to complete two significant acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings in the first full quarter of operations.”

“In Brazil, the new points-based system for local manufacturing became effective July 1, 2019. We are encouraged by the rebound in our forecasted unit volumes since the new rules went into effect,” continued Mr. Shah.

Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, added, “Fourth quarter fiscal 2019 financial results were below our previous guidance primarily due to weakness in our supply chain services business, which is reported as part of Specialty Memory Products.”

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY18 Q4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY18 Net sales $ 278.4 $ 235.7 $ 374.0 $ 278.4 $ 235.7 $ 374.0 Gross profit $ 52.3 $ 43.0 $ 82.7 $ 53.4 $ 43.7 $ 83.8 Operating income $ 11.4 $ 7.4 $ 45.0 $ 18.0 $ 13.2 $ 51.8 Net income $ 5.6 $ 1.9 $ 29.7 $ 11.9 $ 7.9 $ 40.0 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 1.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.72





Annual Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 Net sales $ 1,212.0 $ 1,288.8 $ 1,212.0 $ 1,288.8 Gross profit $ 237.5 $ 291.6 $ 240.6 $ 293.6 Operating income $ 89.1 $ 170.2 $ 113.2 $ 188.8 Net income $ 51.3 $ 119.5 $ 78.3 $ 147.0 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 2.19 $ 5.17 $ 3.34 $ 6.36 (1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ending November 29, 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales $275 to $285 million Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP 21% to 23% Diluted EPS - GAAP $0.30 to $0.40 Share-based compensation per share $0.22 Intangible amortization per share $0.16 Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP $0.68 to $0.78 Expected diluted share count 23.9 million

Conference Call Details

SMART will host a conference call today for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Dial-in US toll free +1-866-487-6452 using access code 6379732.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following today’s call through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com or by calling US toll free +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 6379732.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain "forward-looking statements" including among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SMART (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SMART’s industries and markets. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the technology industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; trade regulations and relations; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of local content requirements in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of Penguin Computing to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 30, 2019 August 31, 2018 Net sales: Brazil $ 89,123 $ 100,982 $ 198,624 $ 536,495 $ 797,849 Specialty Memory 104,634 98,755 122,820 458,946 438,446 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions 84,643 35,920 52,526 216,558 52,526 Total net sales 278,400 235,657 373,970 1,211,999 1,288,821 Cost of sales (1)(2) 226,108 192,622 291,291 974,472 997,235 Gross profit 52,292 43,035 82,679 237,527 291,586 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 13,536 11,330 11,659 47,920 39,824 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) 30,024 24,306 29,039 103,226 84,541 Change in estimated fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Total operating expenses 40,860 35,636 37,698 148,446 121,365 Income from operations 11,432 7,399 44,981 89,081 170,221 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (4,567 ) (5,001 ) (6,217 ) (20,716 ) (19,144 ) Other income (expense), net 819 97 (5,987 ) (2,161 ) (13,299 ) Total other expense (3,748 ) (4,904 ) (12,204 ) (22,877 ) (32,443 ) Income before income taxes 7,684 2,495 32,777 66,204 137,778 Provision for income taxes 2,059 550 3,059 14,872 18,315 Net income $ 5,625 $ 1,945 $ 29,718 $ 51,332 $ 119,463 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 1.33 $ 2.24 $ 5.42 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 1.28 $ 2.19 $ 5.17 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 23,366 23,005 22,383 22,959 22,051 Diluted 23,825 23,330 23,270 23,468 23,119 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 682 $ 651 $ 475 $ 2,485 $ 1,334 Research and development 687 673 572 2,654 1,459 Selling, general and administrative 4,194 3,109 2,911 13,060 7,764 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,563 $ 4,433 $ 3,958 $ 18,199 $ 10,557 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 436 $ 16 $ 7 $ 566 $ 7 Research and development — — 252 — 987 Selling, general and administrative 2,165 961 2,144 5,048 5,136 Total amortization expense $ 2,601 $ 977 $ 2,403 $ 5,614 $ 6,130







SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 30, 2019 August 31, 2018 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 52,292 $ 43,035 $ 82,679 $ 237,527 $ 291,586 GAAP gross margin 18.8 % 18.3 % 22.1 % 19.6 % 22.6 % Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 682 651 475 2,485 1,334 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 436 16 7 566 7 Add: Purchase accounting adjustment — — 631 — 631 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 53,410 $ 43,702 $ 83,792 $ 240,578 $ 293,558 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.2 % 18.5 % 22.4 % 19.8 % 22.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 40,860 $ 35,636 $ 37,698 $ 148,446 $ 121,365 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 687 673 572 2,654 1,459 Selling, general and administrative 4,194 3,109 2,911 13,060 7,764 Total 4,881 3,782 3,483 15,714 9,223 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Research and development — — 252 — 987 Selling, general and administrative 2,165 961 2,144 5,048 5,136 Total 2,165 961 2,396 5,048 6,123 Less: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Less: Acquisition-related expenses 1,068 431 2,844 2,922 3,435 Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 35,446 $ 30,462 $ 31,975 $ 127,336 $ 104,771 Reconciliation of income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 11,432 $ 7,399 $ 44,981 $ 89,081 $ 170,221 GAAP operating margin 4.1 % 3.1 % 12.0 % 7.3 % 13.2 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,563 4,433 3,958 18,199 10,557 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,601 977 2,403 5,614 6,130 Add: Purchase accounting adjustment — — 631 — 631 Add: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,068 431 2,844 2,922 3,435 Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 17,964 $ 13,240 $ 51,817 $ 113,242 $ 188,787 Non-GAAP operating margin 6.5 % 5.6 % 13.9 % 9.3 % 14.6 %







SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 30, 2019 August 31, 2018 Reconciliation of income before income taxes: GAAP income before income taxes $ 7,684 $ 2,495 $ 32,777 $ 66,204 $ 137,778 Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,563 4,433 3,958 18,199 10,557 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,601 977 2,403 5,614 6,130 Add: Purchase accounting adjustment — — 631 — 631 Add: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Add: Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,068 431 2,844 2,922 3,435 Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses (332 ) 144 5,968 3,149 13,227 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 13,884 $ 8,480 $ 45,581 $ 93,514 $ 169,571 Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,059 $ 550 $ 3,059 $ 14,872 $ 18,315 GAAP effective tax rate 26.8 % 22.0 % 9.3 % 22.5 % 13.3 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 33 (14 ) (2,529 ) (314 ) (4,273 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,026 $ 564 $ 5,588 $ 15,186 $ 22,588 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 14.6 % 6.7 % 12.3 % 16.2 % 13.3 % Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income $ 5,625 $ 1,945 $ 29,718 $ 51,332 $ 119,463 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Share-based compensation 5,563 4,433 3,958 18,199 10,557 Amortization of intangible assets 2,601 977 2,403 5,614 6,130 Purchase accounting adjustment — — 631 — 631 S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Acquisition related expenses 1,068 431 2,844 2,922 3,435 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Foreign currency (gains)/losses (332 ) 144 5,968 3,149 13,227 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results 33 (14 ) (2,529 ) (314 ) (4,273 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,858 $ 7,916 $ 39,993 $ 78,328 $ 146,983 Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 23,825 23,330 23,270 23,468 23,119 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.72 $ 3.34 $ 6.36 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 1.28 $ 2.19 $ 5.17







SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 30, 2019 August 31, 2018 GAAP net income $ 5,625 $ 1,945 $ 29,718 $ 51,332 $ 119,463 Share-based compensation expense 5,563 4,433 3,958 18,199 10,557 Amortization of intangible assets 2,601 977 2,403 5,614 6,130 Interest expense, net 4,567 5,001 6,217 20,716 19,144 Provision for income tax 2,059 550 3,059 14,872 18,315 Depreciation 6,452 5,841 5,124 23,592 20,052 S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Purchase accounting adjustment(1) — — 631 — 631 Acquisition-related expenses(1) 1,068 431 2,844 2,922 3,435 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment(1) (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,235 $ 19,178 $ 50,954 $ 134,673 $ 195,540 (1) Amounts in FY19 & FY18 related to acquisitions of SMART EC & Inforce (July 2019) and Penguin Computing (June 2018).







SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) August 30, August 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,139 $ 31,375 Accounts receivable, net 233,351 237,212 Inventories 118,738 221,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,950 32,043 Total current assets 488,178 522,049 Property and equipment, net 68,345 56,615 Other noncurrent assets 12,784 22,449 Intangible assets, net 69,325 26,255 Goodwill 79,888 45,394 Total assets $ 718,520 $ 672,762 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 164,866 $ 223,186 Accrued liabilities 64,898 45,190 Current portion of long-term debt 24,054 27,409 Total current liabilities 253,818 295,785 Long-term debt 182,450 184,190 Other long-term liabilities 10,327 5,659 Total liabilities 446,595 485,634 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 712 678 Additional paid-in capital 284,459 250,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (177,866) (175,995) Retained earnings 164,620 112,254 Total shareholders’ equity 271,925 187,128 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 718,520 $ 672,762







SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 30, 2019 August 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,625 $ 1,945 $ 29,718 $ 51,332 $ 119,463 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,054 6,817 7,526 29,206 26,182 Share-based compensation 5,563 4,433 3,958 18,199 10,557 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns (66 ) 46 (73 ) (90 ) (86 ) Deferred income tax benefit (1,149 ) 677 (1,444 ) (719 ) (2,820 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 56 22 461 77 691 Write off of long-term asset — — — — 250 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 718 706 807 2,803 2,972 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,700 ) — (3,000 ) (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,665 91,430 31,409 19,323 (55,297 ) Inventories 19,312 35,111 (14,495 ) 102,083 (42,435 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,393 ) (2,455 ) (5,241 ) (1,606 ) (8,736 ) Accounts payable (19,684 ) (76,442 ) (66,331 ) (64,569 ) 17,548 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,939 (15,980 ) 7,321 16,317 2,618 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48,940 46,310 (9,384 ) 169,656 67,907 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (3,321 ) (10,496 ) (7,487 ) (33,433 ) (25,738 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 18 204 81 305 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (75,940 ) — (42,316 ) (76,088 ) (42,316 ) Net cash used in investing activities (79,251 ) (10,478 ) (49,599 ) (109,440 ) (67,749 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Long-term debt payment (1,680 ) (1,704 ) (5,865 ) (6,753 ) (24,267 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of costs paid — — 59,365 — 59,365 Fees paid for revolving line of credit refinancing — — — — (768 ) Payment of costs related to initial public offering — — — — (1,591 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 19,000 67,500 151,895 254,500 429,395 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (19,000 ) (67,500 ) (184,184 ) (254,500 ) (461,684 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 1,301 297 1,324 5,071 7,494 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP — 1,335 — 2,303 — Withholding tax on restricted stock units (290 ) (11 ) — (520 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (669 ) (83 ) 22,535 101 7,944 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash * 3,020 (4,824 ) 2,867 588 (331 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash * (27,960 ) 30,925 (33,581 ) 60,905 7,771 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period * 126,099 95,174 70,815 37,234 29,463 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period * $ 98,139 $ 126,099 $ 37,234 $ 98,139 $ 37,234 * Cash balance was adjusted to include restricted cash upon adoption of ASU 2016-18 in fiscal 2019.





Investor Contact:



Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

(510) 360-8596

ir@smartm.com





