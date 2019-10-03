SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: HLND ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highland’s agreement to be acquired by First Community Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Highlands will receive 0.2703 of a share of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands they own.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PGNX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Progenics’ agreement to merge with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Under the agreement, Progenics’ shareholders will receive 0.2502 shares of Lantheus for each share of Progenics they own.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ GS: GLAC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Greenland’s agreement to acquire Zhogchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited. Greenland will acquire 100% of Zhongchai Holding and will issue 7.5 million shares of Greenland to Cenntro Holding Limited. Upon the closing of the transaction, Greenland’s shareholders will own approximately 33.6% of Greenland.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: CHAC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Chardan’s agreement to issue 16,625,000 shares of Chardan to shareholders of BiomX Ltd. Upon closing of the transaction, Chardan’s shareholders will own approximately 20% of Chardan’s stock.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



