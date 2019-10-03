ERDI Social Impact Commitment Launch

Education Research Development Institute (ERDI) announces 2020 launch of Social Impact Commitment, celebrates its leaders who have contributed over the years.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At ERDI Institutes, top school district leaders from across the country convene to provide a valuable research and development lens to innovative solution providers who are designing products and services to support PK-12 schools, districts, and classrooms. Together, they tackle some of the biggest problems facing education, such as equity and access, effective instruction, social emotional learning, school safety and security, parent and community engagement, and the effective use of technology and data. To show gratitude for their time and expertise, ERDI has historically provided education leaders with a modest honorarium for their service.Over the years, ERDI education leaders have voluntarily directed over $500K in honoraria to nonprofit/charitable foundations and organizations they support, and their efforts have benefitted many. To exponentially increase impact in local communities and schools, ERDI has launched its Social Impact Commitment with input from education leaders. Beginning in 2020, ERDI education leaders will no longer receive honoraria for their time and expertise. Instead, contributions will be made on their behalf to the nonprofit/charitable foundations or organizations of their choice.“Our ERDI education leaders are truly best in class. They represent our nation’s most complex districts, and they bring a level of expertise that is second to none. Driven by a strong mission to support children and their learning, our education leaders generously share their time and energy to contribute to the continuous improvement of public education. It’s tough work, and we are pleased to honor them for their time, expertise, and efforts by fully contributing to altruistic causes on their behalf.” -Dr. Jennifer Ferrari, President of ERDI.“We thank the many education leaders who have, and continue to donate their honoraria to such worthwhile and inspirational causes and organizations. Their determination to move to a pure donation model in 2020 is the right shift for ERDI, and it will allow our organization to continue to be the R&D leader it has been for the last 35 years.” -Dr. Joseph Wise, CEO of ERDI.Founded in 1985, ERDI is the premier provider of research and development opportunities for education companies developing and providing products and services to support PK-12 education. Top superintendents and district leaders—from more than 150 school districts serving over 5 million students across the United States—offer expert insights and feedback to inform and influence education product and service design.For additional information, please visit www.erdius.org



