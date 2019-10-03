Sail Beyond the Ordinary! Explore The Rivers of West Africa with Beyond Cruises as 2019 Marks the 400th Anniversary of the Middle Passage

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cruises has once again expanded their small ship cruise itinerary on the Rivers of West Africa to provide passengers an experience Beyond the Ordinary on a Mega Yacht. The West Africa River cruising in Senegal and The Gambia is especially poignant this year as 2019 marks the 400th Anniversary of the Middle Passage, commemorating the year the first slaves from Africa arrived in the US. Many of these slaves started this tragic journey, suffering many atrocities along the way, from villages along these same West Africa rivers.





During this monumental anniversary year of the Middle Passage, Beyond Cruises provides the opportunity to dive into the culture of West Africa and immerse oneself in the stories these villages have to tell, providing a truly transformative experience for the cruise guests.





Beyond Cruises guests will also experience the lively and thriving West Africa of today. Passengers on the 25 cabin Harmony V, joined by an on board Naturalist, will be able to discover the historical landmarks, nature, culture and cuisine that make Senegal and The Gambia an authentic traditional West Africa experience.





The Rivers of West Africa (from Dakar to Dakar, Senegal)

on board the Harmony V (25 cabins)





Each passenger on The Rivers of West Africa cruise will receive an on-board credit of $50.





Ports of Call

Dakar, Senegal

Djiffere

Banjul, The Gambia

Abuko Nature Reserves

Tendaba

Kuntaur

River Gambia National Park

Janjanbureh

Kaur

Kunta Kinteh Island







About The Gambia

Since its independence in 1965, The Gambia has seen a rapid growth in tourism. Although it is the smallest country on the continent, with only 80 kilometers of coastline, The Gambia is abundant with diverse wildlife, picturesque beaches, quaint villages, and verdant biological reserves. The most appealing aspect of The Gambia, however, is its people. Their welcoming and friendly dispositions have earned The Gambia the moniker of “the Smiling Coast of Africa.”





About Senegal

Senegal, which surrounds The Gambia almost entirely, is on the western-most point of Africa. The bright, bustling capital city of Dakar stands in stark contrast with the antiquated fishing villages littering the Sine-Saloum Delta. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful beaches, discover fascinating aspects of the country’s history, and enjoy the overwhelming hospitality offered by the locals.





For booking please call your local travel agent or call Beyond Cruises at: 1-800-833-2111; For more information please visit Beyond Cruises at: beyondcruises.com





Use Booking Code: WAFROCT19





About Beyond Cruises – Beyond the Ordinary

Beyond Cruises’ passion remains unchanged since its inception: an alchemy that blends enriching oneself educationally and exploring the true identity of a destination, while enjoying the comforts and unique benefits of a small ship-sailing the seas. Today, Beyond Cruises has grown to operate 11 Mega Yachts and Motor Sailers. Their small ships currently serve handpicked cruise destinations worldwide including Cuba, Greece, Iceland, Dubai, the Adriatic Sea, the Seychelles, and Kenya, with more to come!

