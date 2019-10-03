Gazprom and SIBUR commencing review of gas processing and gas chemical projects in Tatarstan and YaNAA

Release October 3, 2019, 18:15

Gazprom and SIBUR Holding today signed at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum two roadmaps for cooperation in the implementation of major investment projects in the field of gas processing and gas chemistry.

The documents were prepared in the follow-up to the Coordination Agreement that had been signed at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019.

The first roadmap stipulates, among other things, a feasibility study to be conducted with regard to the transmission of ethane-containing gas from the fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region and the construction of a gas processing plant in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The second roadmap envisages diagnostics, engineering surveys, and design documentation to be drawn up in order to complete the construction of the Novy Urengoy Gas Chemical Complex in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area.

On the basis of the outcomes of the roadmaps, the parties will decide on their future cooperation within the aforementioned projects.