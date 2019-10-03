LandAjob and Vocational Rehabilitation Work Together Towards Helping Individuals with Disabilities Find Work

LandAjob staff waiting to partner with Vocational Rehabilitation Agencies Nationwide

Under the Ticket to Work's Partnership Plus Program, LandAjob and Vocational Rehabilitation work together toward helping Ticket to Work Beneficiaries find work.

Not only can LandAjob refer a steady stream of individuals for your agency to assist, but can also provide support services once your case is successfully closed.” — John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LandAjob.org and Vocational Rehabilitation Agencies share the same vision, to help individuals with disabilities successfully obtain and sustain employment. In accordance with the Social Security Administration, LandAjob wants to partner with Vocational Rehabilitation agencies through the Ticket to Work’s Partnership Plus program.

John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob stated, “We can collaborate to help others to achieve long-term employment success. Not only can LandAjob refer a steady stream of individuals for your agency to assist, but can also provide support services once your case is successfully closed. Best yet, our services are free to both the Vocational Rehabilitation Agency and the beneficiary.”

For Vocational Rehabilitation Agencies, LandAjob made the process to partner easy. State Vocational Rehabilitation offices receive referrals from LandAjob. The agency then helps their beneficiaries find work. Once your work is finished, the beneficiary is working, and the case has been closed after 90-days; refer them back to LandAjob. LandAjob will then provide job resources, reimbursement services, benefit and work-incentive counseling.

As a consumer directed service, a key benefit for LandAjob recipients is that they can earn up to $13,000 in job-related expenses. Job-expense reimbursements are distributed over a 3 to 5-year period allowing for an individual to successfully transition back into the workplace while achieving self-sufficiency. Reimbursements include things such as transportation, daycare, some medications not covered by insurance. More than $1 million has been reimbursed to Ticket to Work beneficiaries and through partnerships, that number will grow.

Individuals with disabilities interested in the LandAjob program can register at https://www.landajob.org/LandAjobPR.

Vocational Rehabilitation Agencies interested in collaborating with LandAjob to help individuals with disabilities successfully obtain and sustain employment can visit https://vr.landajob.org for more information. Additionally, they can contact John Bertram, Director of Operations for LandAjob at jbertram@landajob.org or by calling 1-800-619-0111 x315.



