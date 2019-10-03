Prime Capital Investment Advisors & LNC Partners Enter into Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (PCIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with LNC Partners (LNC). With the transaction, which closed Oct. 1, LNC has made a minority investment in PCIA to provide additional growth capital to help PCIA pursue its aggressive growth objectives.

PCIA is led by co-founders Scott Colangelo and Tim Hakes, and CEO Glenn Spencer. With a 20-year track record of providing wealth management, retirement plan advisory, asset management and financial wellness education, PCIA has built a unique, comprehensive advisory platform with revenue contribution balanced equally between wealth management and retirement plan advisory capabilities.

“Our pipeline of opportunities remains robust and this partnership will allow us to continue to pursue advisor and firm acquisitions moving forward,” said Colangelo. Over the past two years, PCIA has more than tripled its assets under management, nearly doubled its revenues, added more than 20 advisors and opened 10 additional offices in the U.S.

“LNC’s partnership not only supports our growth efforts, but also allows us to continue investing in our world-class client service model that is so important to our clients,” said Hakes.

PCIA lives by the vision of inspiring people to achieve their life’s ambitions. Through this new partnership, PCIA can even further bring the support of a nationally scaled organization paired with localized service. “As we continue to scale our business, LNC provides us with growth capital as well as expertise in the financial services space; we are very excited to be working with their team as we continue to build the very best firm in the industry for clients and our talented advisors,” said Spencer.

"With its exceptional leadership team and proven track record of growth, we strongly believe that PCIA is well-positioned to continue building a best-in-class financial advisory platform for its clients and advisors,” said Matt Kelty, managing partner of LNC. “We are elated about our partnership with PCIA, and are confident that we can achieve our goals together.”

Waller Helms served as PCIA’s exclusive financial advisor in this transaction with LNC.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 23 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

About LNC Partners

Based in Northern Virginia, LNC Partners is a licensed Small Business Investment Company with over $500 million of capital under management that provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. LNC Partners invests across a broad range of industries and typically provides between $5 million to $30 million of capital to companies in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, refinancing, and acquisition and growth financing. The firm focuses on companies that generate at least $2 million of EBITDA and places an emphasis on management and founder-owned businesses.

About Waller Helms Advisors

Waller Helms Advisors is the premier boutique investment bank focused on the crossroads of the Insurance, Healthcare and Investment Services sectors. Our team of more than 20 industry specialists has over 100 years of combined transaction experience working for closely held businesses, sponsor-backed firms and publicly-traded companies ranging in size from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Tom Heapes Prime Capital Investment Advisors 816-842-8111 theapes@trozzolo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.