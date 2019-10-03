PURA – Puration to Issue Progress Report on 2019 $4 Million CBD Beverage Sales Target

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) has already today confirmed the coming release next week of new information from a recent CBD beverage industry survey conducted on behalf of the company by Goldman Small Cap Research (see more on PURA analyst coverage below) in conjunction with the company’s initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. After Goldman releases the new CBD beverage industry survey information, PURA plans to publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company’s progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone.



PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. PURA has targeted a $4 million sales milestone for 2019 and on top of its ongoing sales has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month

PURA Goldman Small Cap Research Coverage

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an “Alert” follow-up to its recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA published on September 25th, 2019 (report link below). The Research Analyst Report was triggered by the previously mentioned CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted on behalf of PURA. The “Alert” issued yesterday is a confirmation of the original investment recommendations and highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

