NDICA and Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs Win California State Community Reinvestment Grant

First of its kind partnership raises the bar for cannabis industry and challenged communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an historic move, the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) has awarded a grant to the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance (NDICA) and the Norris Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs. Of the 69 grants totaling $28.5 million awarded to organizations across the state, this grant is unique. It is the first and only one awarded to cannabis-industry specific community reinvestment measures.Grant funds are generated by the cannabis tax revenue from Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act of 2016, under the California Community Reinvestment Grants program. As California continues to grow its legal cannabis marketplace, CalCRG helps ensure that revenues generated from the legal market are reinvested in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs (WoD).NDICA and the Norris Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs have been working together and bringing their life-changing services and programs to marginalized communities for over three years. This grant provides the budget for them to significantly expand the work they have already been doing. "We are grateful to be recognized by the Governor's office for our Social Equity and Social Justice work in Los Angeles and across the nation," says Bonita Money, Founder of NDICA. "This grant will give us the opportunity to expand our programs and services, such as workforce development, job placement, vocational training, cannabis education, entrepreneurship and expungements."Dr. Norris Dorsey, Founder of the Academy, shares the vision for their combined efforts. "We are excited to deliver cannabis business education for those in the marginalized communities we serve. Education and entrepreneurship are key for those affected by the War on Drugs," he says. "We aim to provide people with the tools they need to become whole again and to support their families."The two collaborative partners already have events planned through June 2020 and look forward to filling their calendars with further community outreach, education and social equity measures. As their platform expands its reach, they will have a presence at both cannabis and mainstream events, providing unforeseen opportunities to the communities and individuals they serve. For more information: info@thendica.orgAbout NDICA: NDICA was founded to create social equity, social justice and diversity in the Cannabis Industry. In a region hit hard by the War on Drugs, the Alliance is here to lock arms with people of color and marginalized community members, in general, and march forward to create, sustain, and evolve a thriving culture and industry. The diverse and passionate team at NDICA works daily to create equitable employment and ownership opportunities in the Cannabis space. Their custom designed and continually evolving programs are intended to decrease disparities in life outcomes for people of color and others in affected communities.About Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs: The purpose of the Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs is to deliver affordable education to individuals who want to be entrepreneurs. Our goal is to make education great and educational again.



