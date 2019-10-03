Good Vibrations Entertainment Signs on as Production Company for NEW Sports-Based Reality TV Show by Fight to Fame

Fight To Fame, in partnership with production company Good Vibrations Entertainment, is bringing global fighters and fans together using blockchain, in an unprecedented move for reality television.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight To Fame, the first blockchain-based sports entertainment platform paving new paths to fame for action superstars, today announced details of their partnership with Good Vibrations, and key players involved in the upcoming Reality Show Competition that seeks to find the world’s next generation of Hollywood action heroes. Contestants will participate in Hollywood fight training, real matches, and more to determine who will become the world’s next Action Hero. For fans, opportunities to engage will be more immersive than ever. They will be able to vote and participate along the entire journey and help select who will be the next action super star. The show is anticipated to be released in 2020, with the first season featuring 13 episodes filmed around the globe.



“We could not be more eager to begin telling the amazing stories of our fighters, and give fans a front-row seat as they transform before our eyes from unknown talent to household names,” said Tim Smithe, Chairman of Global Operations at Fight To Fame. “Good Vibrations is an ideal partner to bring this dream to life, and we are happy to have them onboard.”

Flex Moore, Founder of Good Vibrations and Fight to Fame’s Chairman of the Board for Action Star Reality Show is excited for this next venture, commenting “we are going to be creating a groundbreaking entertainment series that will be transformative for young people around the world. The Good Vibrations team is eager to get started and create something meaningful.”

Fight to Fame kicked off the initial talent search in September of 2019, and has been seeing a steady string of applications in the first few weeks. Selected fighters from the talent search will move on to the Reality Show portion of the competition, hosted by top cage announcer Carlos Kremer. Those selected for more advanced rounds will be mentored and supported by Champion Ambassadors Chris Van Heerden, Roy Jones Jr., and others to be announced, leading up to the ultimate season finale when one winner will be declared. Fans will be able to tune in and vote on the decentralized platform for their favorite competitors which will also be used to help ensure fair and transparent compensation for participants. The season winner will be offered a production contract with a major studio to star in an upcoming action movie. Completing the ultimate path to fame.

More details about the production and partners are planned to be announced as pre-production kicks off. For more information and to follow the latest updates go to www.fighttofame.com

About Fight To Fame

Fight To Fame is bridging together the worlds of sports, entertainment, and technology into a new kind of global engagement platform, powered by blockchain. In Fall 2019, the company is leading a worldwide competition to discover the next action film superstar. Fight To Fame is backed by an international team of industry leaders and championship fighters with a shared vision: to uncover and nurture new talent while helping fans engage like never before.





press@fighttofame.com



