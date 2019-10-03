Wikki Stix Celebrates Success of 2nd Annual Unplugged Play Day

National Unplugged Play Day

National Unplugged Play Day urges kids to Unplug it! Turn it off! Take a Break! Be a Kid!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Unplugged Play Day, in its second year, continued the message of urging kids to Unplug it! Turn it off! Take a Break! Be a Kid! ...with the participation of toy and specialty stores nationwide. Held on Saturday, September 28th, the event is sponsored by the Wikki Stix Co.

“Kids have lost the art of playing, “ said Kem Clark, President of the Wikki Stix Co. “They watch, rather than DO! Play is important to stimulate imagination, improve motor function and help develop cognitive thinking skills.”

Clark added, “Play can take many forms. Outside play can involve tossing a frisbee around or playing kickball, while indoor fun can involve board games, cards, or an activity like Wikki Stix. In all cases, kids are engaged in thinking, planning, playing and doing! We felt our product, along with many others, should take the lead in offering a break from screens and electronics.”

Moms from all over the country, purchased an at-home Wikki Stix Play Day, providing creative hands-on fun for more than 5,000 children nationwide. Over 100 toy stores also offered a Wikki Stix Play Day in their facilities.

Next year, National Unplugged Play Day will be held on September 26th.

Wikki Stix, wholly Made in the USA, are made of hand-knitting yarn and a microcrystalline food-grade, non-toxic wax. They work without paste or glue, so there is no mess – simply press down with light fingertip pressure. Soft and pliable, they are easy for young fingers to use for creative play, as well as learning letters, numbers, shapes and more! Wikki Stix are safe, gluten-free and non-toxic. Ideal for ages 3 and up.

About Omnicor Inc.

Omnicor Inc. is far better known simply as the Wikki Stix Co. and has been manufacturing the product in Phoenix, AZ for over 29 years. For more information, please visit wikkistix.com.



