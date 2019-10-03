Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Columbus Bank & Trust
October 03, 2019
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Columbus Bank & Trust
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against John D. Evans, former employee of Columbus Bank & Trust, Columbus, Georgia, for embezzling client funds for his own benefit.
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
