Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Showcase its Tauri-Gum Product Line as an Approved Exhibitor at Kosherfest 2019 on November 12th-13th

Venue: The Meadowlands Exposition Center / Secaucus, New Jersey

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed that it will be an Exhibitor at Kosherfest 2019 (“Kosherfest”), which will take place on November 12-13, 2019 at the following venue: The Meadowlands Exposition Center / Secaucus, New Jersey. As an approved Exhibitor at Kosherfest, the Company will operate its own “corner booth” on the main floor, from which it will sell Tauri-Gum™ (Kosher-Certified CBD Infused Chewing Gum) to attendees as well as meet with industry professionals and potential retail customers.

Kosherfest 2019 Event Link: https://www.kosherfest.com

The Company has been allocated a Corner Booth (# 7095)

Kosherfest is the World’s largest Kosher-Certified products trade show, where the global Kosher industry does business. The main floor of the Exhibit Hall will feature more than 350 producers, distributors, and suppliers of Certified-Kosher foods and services, international product pavilions (Israel, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, India, etc.), and an innovative-products showcase. More than 6,000 industry professionals and potential buyers are expected to attend Kosherfest 2019 – at The Meadowlands.

On January 29, 2019 (23 Shevat 5779) Tauriga Sciences Inc. received its Kosher-Certification from Star-K ( https://www.star-k.org ). This confirms that Tauri-Gum™ (“CBD Infused Chewing Gum”) is a Kosher-Certified consumer product (Universal Kosher Database or UKD # SKUPKXXJFA4).

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, “Tauriga Sciences is very excited for the opportunity to be an Exhibitor at Kosherfest 2019. There will be thousands of potential new customers in attendance and the Company believes that its Tauri-Gum™ product line is uniquely positioned as an innovative Kosher-Certified product. The Company expects that all 3 flavors of Tauri-Gum™ (Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate) will be available by the time of Kosherfest.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com .

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

ABOUT KOSHERFEST / KOSHERFEST 2019:

Kosherfest is the world’s largest and most attended kosher-certified trade show. From chain supermarkets to corner groceries, foodservice establishments to caterers, every kind of kosher decision maker will find opportunity and inspiration at Kosherfest. More than 6,000 industry professionals are expected to attend, and more than 325 Exhibitors will feature kosher-certified products and services for both the national and international kosher market(s). www.kosherfest.com

Kosherfest Exhibition Address: The Meadowlands Exposition Center / Secaucus, NJ 07096

Kosherfest Date(s): November 12thand 13th, 2019

Conference Time: ALL DAY on November 12thand November 13th

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

