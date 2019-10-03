iLendingDIRECT Now Offers Student Loan Refinancing; Partners with College Ave Student Loans

iLendingDIRECT and College Ave Student Loans new partnership provides a solution for customers looking to refinance beyond auto loans

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, and College Ave Student Loans, a leading student loan fintech lender, announce a new partnership that provides iLendingDIRECT customers access to competitive refinancing for student loans. This is the first time iLendingDIRECT has offered student loan refinancing for its customers.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Q219 Report on Household Debt and Credit, auto and student loans make up roughly 20% of consumers’ total debt balance. While facilitating their customers’ auto loan refinancing, iLendingDIRECT saw a growing presence of student loan debt amongst its customers and sought to offer additional resources to help.

“We are thrilled to join forces with College Ave Student Loans. Not only can iLendingDIRECT continue to help our customers refinance their auto loans – to lower their monthly payments and interest rates – but now, we can provide a new ‘avenue’ for them to refinance their student loans, which helps to create a more holistic financial solution. At the end of the day, it’s all about putting more money back into our customers' pockets,” said Nancy Fitzgerald, CEO of iLendingDIRECT.

“iLendingDIRECT has helped families find a better solution for their automotive loans; it made sense to partner with them and help families take the next step forward when it comes to securing student loan repayment options that better meet their needs. With College Ave Student Loans refinancing, families can find savings – whether it’s through lower interest rates, lower monthly bills, or both,” said Joe DePaulo, CEO and Co-Founder of College Ave Student Loans.

iLendingDIRECT has helped more than 50,000 families and processed over $1.2 billion in customer funding since 2015. Partnering with College Ave Student Loans is an opportunity to further support iLendingDIRECT’s customers and their refinancing needs.

About iLendingDIRECT

Founded in 2006, iLendingDIRECT is a national leader in automotive refinancing. Through strategic partnerships with credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions nationwide, the company offers competitive interest rates on auto loans and creative financing solutions to thousands of consumers a year. iLendingDIRECT is a Better Business Bureau® Accredited Business and maintains an A+ rating. The company also won first place in the 2018 BBB Torch Awards for Business Ethics in the large business category for demonstrating the highest level of credibility, trust, and transaction excellence while saving people money.

About College Ave Student Loans

The team at College Ave Student Loans learned from other complicated lending companies and decided to make getting a private student loan for college better. By specializing in student loans, they’re able to give you the attention you deserve and deliver loans that are simple, clear, and personalized for you. Whether you’re an undergraduate, graduate, or parent, you can get the money you need to reach your higher education goals. With competitive rates, multiple repayment options, and a customer-friendly experience from application through repayment, they’ll help you find your best college loan in a way you can understand, and they’ll make it fast and easy. Plus, they have the tools and resources to help you succeed and pay for school without the worry.

